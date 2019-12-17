Police: Bayou L'Ourse man arrested after chase

A tip called into Berwick police led to a traffic stop during which a Bayou L’Ourse man shoved an officer and ran, Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. said in a news release.

—Trent Duhon, 25, of Jamie Court in Bayou L’Ourse, was arrested at 8:44 p.m. Sunday on charges of resisting an officer by giving false information, battery of a police officer, two counts resisting an officer with force or violence, criminal trespass and a warrant for failure to appear in 16th Judicial Court.

Officers responded to a call from a motorist stating that they were following a car on La.182 that the driver was not supposed to be driving and that the passenger, Duhon, had outstanding warrants for his arrest. Officers conducted a traffic stop on La. 182 near Gilmore Drive and made contact with the driver.

Officers also made contact with the passenger who identified himself using a false name. Officers confirmed that there were several warrants for Duhon through Assumption Parish for domestic abuse battery involving strangulation with child endangerment.

Officers removed Duhon from the passenger seat and advised him that he was under arrest. Duhon forcefully pulled away and pushed an officer in the chest area and fled from the scene on foot. Officers gave chase in to a nearby subdivision.

Assistance was requested from the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office, Morgan City Police Dept. and 2 off duty officers. An off duty officer observed Duhon jump a fence and run through several yards. Duhon was located and jailed where a hold was placed for the Assumption Parish warrants.

Leonard also reported the following arrests:

—Kenan Jones, 20, of Nichole Lane in Berwick, was arrested at 2:48 p.m. Saturday on charges of speeding 66 mph in a 45 mph zone and driving under suspension. An officer patrolling the area of La. 182 clocked a vehicle speeding 66 mph in a 45 mph speed zone. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was identified as Jones. Jones was asked to produce his driver’s license and he indicated that he did not have it on him. A check was conducted and officers learned that his license was suspended. He was jailed and released on a $427 bond.

—Aketa Francis, 27, of Pacific Street in Berwick, was arrested at 9:03 p.m. Saturday on a charge of simple criminal damage to property. Officers responded to a Pacific Street address in reference to damage to property. Officers were informed that Francis was at the residence and that she had threw a rock at a window causing damage. She was jailed with a $250 bond.

—Juvenile, 15, was arrested Saturday on a charge of curfew violation.

—Juvenile, 13, was arrested Saturday on a charge of curfew violation.

Both juveniles were released to guardians.

—Michael Blankenship, 63, of Fourth Street in Berwick, was arrested at 12:37 p.m. Sunday on a charge of 27th offense disturbing the peace by fighting.

—Stephen Ditullio, 57, of Third Street in Berwick, was arrested at 12:37 p.m. Sunday on a charge of disturbing the peace by fighting.

Officers were dispatched to a local business for two male subjects fighting in the parking lot. Officers arrived on scene and located Blankenship and Ditullio in the parking lot. Witnesses advised that there was a verbal altercation inside the business over a beer and they exited the store and began fighting in the parking lot. Blankenship was jailed with a $296 bond and Ditullio was jailed with a $176 bond.

Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 109 calls of service and the following arrests were made:

—Kenneth Paul Charrier, 51, of Keith Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:21 a.m. Friday on charges of possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers were called to a residence on Keith Street about illegal narcotic activity at the residence. Officers came into contact with Carrier and he was found in possession of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. He was jailed.

—Brandon Joseph Lancaster, 25, of North Snowden in Baton Rouge, was arrested at 3:22 p.m. Friday on warrants for access device fraud and theft under $1,000. The warrant stems from a complaint filed with the Morgan City Police Department on Oct. 29. Detectives learned the victim’s credit card was stolen. After the theft, the stolen credit card was utilized by the suspect in an attempt to make a financial purchase.

Detectives identified Lancaster as a suspect. A warrant was obtained for his arrest. He was located at the Morgan City Police Department and jailed.

—Lee Paul Pierce, 36, of Egle Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 5:44 p.m. Friday on charges of domestic abuse battery and domestic abuse child endangerment. Officers were called to an 11th Street residence about a domestic disturbance. Officers learned Pierce had committed a battery on his dating partner in the presence of a juvenile. He was jailed.

—Tina Collier, 54, of South Railroad Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:57 p.m. Friday on charges of battery of a dating partner strangulation and simple battery. Officers were called to a residence on La. 182 for a domestic disturbance. Officers learned Collier had committed a battery by choking her dating partner. She also committed a battery on another person while inside the residence. She was jailed.

—Demetrius Roy Green, 31, of Mike Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 1:03 a.m. Saturday on a charge of resisting an officer and on a warrant for failure to appear. Officers investigating a disturbance at a local business on Brashear Avenue came into contact with Green. A warrants check revealed the 16th District Court held an active warrant for his arrest. When officers attempted to arrest him, he began to pull away from officers. Officers were eventually able to handcuff him and place him under arrest. He was jailed.

—Mai Amador, 37, of Pecos Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:15 a.m. Saturday on a warrant for the charge of theft under $1,000. Amador turned herself into the Morgan City Police Department on an active warrant held by the Morgan City Police Department. The warrants stem from a Nov. 14 complaint filed with the Morgan City Police Department. Amador was identified as making a fraudulent purchase at a local business. She was jailed.

—Austin Williams, 20, of Egle Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:20 a.m. Sunday on charges of possession with intent to distribute synthetic marijuana, resisting an officer and criminal trespassing. Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the area of Federal Avenue and Onstead Street. Williams fled the area on foot. Pursuing officers observed Williams discarding several plastic bags containing suspected synthetic marijuana as he fled. Williams attempted to hide from officers on private property. He was taken into custody and placed under arrest. He was jailed.

—Roslyn Cortez, 54, of Second Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 4:33 a.m. Sunday on a charge of driving while intoxicated. Officers were called to a North Second Street residence for a disturbance. Officers learned Cortez was one of the parties involved but fled the scene before police arrived. Officers were able to locate the vehicle Cortez was driving and conducted a traffic stop. The officer suspected driver impairment so a field sobriety test was given and Cortez performed poorly on the test. She was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department. Once at the Morgan City Police Department she was given an intoxilyzer test. She submitted a breath sample of .148g%. She was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith advised that the Sheriff’s Office responded to 109 complaints and the following arrests were made:

—Brandon Joseph Lancaster, 25, of Snowden Avenue in Baton Rouge, was arrested at 9:42 a.m. Friday on charges of driving under suspension, speeding and on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of attempted theft and access device fraud.

A deputy was stationary on U.S. 90 facing east when he observed a vehicle traveling over the posted speed limit. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Lancaster. The deputy was advised by dispatch that Lancaster’s license was suspended and that he held an active warrant for his arrest. He was jailed.

—Crystal Todd Billiot, 42, of Shannon Street in Patterson, was arrested at 5:08 p.m. Friday on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and improper display of license plates. A deputy was patrolling the area of Lake Palourde Road when he observed a vehicle with no license plate. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Billiot, and drug paraphernalia was found. She was arrested and released on a summons to appear on March 11.

—Destiny James Landry, 44, of Robin’s Nest Road in Lafayette, was arrested at 10:49 p.m. Friday on a charge of driving under suspension. A deputy was patrolling the area of Jupiter Street in Bayou Vista when he observed a vehicle make a turn without giving a proper signal. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Landry. Dispatch advised that Landry’s license was suspended. She was arrested and released on a summons to appear on March 11.

—Frank Antonio Mackenzie, 38, of Paula Drive in Thibodaux, was arrested at 12:52 a.m. Saturday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of theft and resisting an officer by providing false information. A transportation deputy made contact with Mckenzie when he transported him to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center from another agency. He was jailed with bail set at $1,500.

—Preston Darnell Keith Davis, 29, of Louisiana Avenue in Lafayette, was arrested at 1:45 a.m. Sunday on charges of theft and resisting arrest or officer. A deputy was dispatched to a local business in Bayou Vista in reference to a shoplifting complaint. The deputy made contact with business personnel, who stated that Davis had walked out of the business with merchandise for which he had not paid and left in a vehicle with two other persons. Deputies located the vehicle, which fled when they attempted to conduct a traffic stop. Eventually, the vehicle came to a stop in Franklin and the deputies made contact with two subjects. Through the investigation, the merchandise was found and Davis jailed. He was later released on a $5,000 bond.

—Amber Brooke Fendley, 34, of Crenshaw Street in Berwick, was arrested at 1:36 a.m. Sunday on charges of stop signs and yield signs, driving under suspension, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (Adderall), possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance (Xanax), possession of controlled dangerous substance in a drug-free zone and illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of a person under 17 years of age.

A deputy was patrolling the area of Saturn Road in Bayou Vista when he observed a vehicle fail to stop at a stop sign. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Fendley, and a juvenile passenger. Dispatch advised that Fendley’s license was suspended. The deputy located pills for which Fendley had no prescription. She was jailed with no bail set.

—Elviz Veliz-Gonzalez, 38, of Sydney Jo Lane in Berwick, was arrested at 6:48 p.m. Saturday on an active warrant for simple battery. Deputies working a detail made contact with Gonzalez, who held an active warrant for his arrest. He was jailed and later released on an $800 bond.

—Deonte D. Levier, 22, of Charlotte Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 4:02 p.m. Sunday on charges of hit and run and driver must be licensed.

A deputy was dispatched to the area of U.S. 90 East in Bayou Vista in reference to a hit-and-run crash.

The deputy made contact with a person who stated that she witnessed a vehicle backing out of a parking space and striking another vehicle. The deputy learned that the vehicle was registered to Levier and subsequently located it at a residence on Charlotte Drive in Patterson. The deputy learned that Levier was the driver of the vehicle. He was arrested and released on a summons to appear on March 11.

—Tyler Paul Ray, 32, of Miracle Street in Bourg, was arrested at 5:40 p.m. Sunday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicle and speeding.

A transportation deputy made contact with Ray when he transported him to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center from another agency. Ray was jailed and later released on a $500 bond.

—Hugo Flores, 23, of Traffic Street in Bossier City, was arrested at 6:45 p.m. Sunday on a charge of disturbing the peace intoxicated. A deputy was dispatched to the Siracusa Recreation Center in reference to a male subject urinating by his vehicle in view of children.

The deputy made contact with witnesses who stated that Flores had urinated by his vehicle which was parked close to the soccer field. He was jailed and later released on a $1,000 bond.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported the following arrests:

—Tron Vernell Grogan, 37, of David Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 9:46 p.m. Saturday on a charge of driving under suspension. He was jailed and released on a $437 bond.