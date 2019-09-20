Patterson man accused of manufacturing crack

Narcotic detectives searched a residence in Patterson and found drugs, drug paraphernalia, and cash that led to the arrest of a Patterson man, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith said in a news release.

—Christopher Poole, 51, of Park Street in Patterson, was arrested at 9:35 p.m. Thursday on charges of possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (crack cocaine) with the intent to distribute, manufacturing of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (crack cocaine), possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (oxycodone), possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance (tramadol), transactions involving drug proceeds, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Narcotic detectives with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Patterson Police Department conducted a search warrant at a Park Street apartment in Patterson and made contact with Poole. During the search of the residence, drugs, drug paraphernalia, and $7,538 in cash were located. He was jailed with no bail set.

Smith also reported that the Sheriff’s Office responded to 33 complaints and the following arrests were made:

—Kerry Absher, 18, of Jordin Lane in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 2:03 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of possession of marijuana. A deputy was patrolling the area of La. 182 near Sun Road. in Bayou Vista when he observed a vehicle traveling over the posted speed. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver and two passengers, one identified as Absher. During the stop, drugs were found. Absher was arrested and released on a summons to appear in court on Dec. 2.

—Ray Vidos, 60, of Westside Boulevard in Houma, was arrested at 2:22 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of violation of a protective order. Vidos was located at the Terrebonne Parish Jail and transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center on an active warrant for his arrest. No bail has been set.

—Christopher Trosclair, 46, of Chetta Lane in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:33 p.m. Wednesday on charges of expired or no inspection sticker, expired license plate, and driving under suspension. A deputy was patrolling the area of La. 182 near Progress Lane in Amelia when he observed a vehicle with an expired inspection sticker. The deputy initiated a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, identified as Trosclair. The deputy was advised by dispatch that Trosclair was driving with a suspended driver’s license. Trosclair was arrested and released on a summons to appear in court on Dec. 2.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 38 calls of service and the following arrest was made:

—Anna Lynn Pennison, 49, of Mallard Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:55 a.m. on a warrant for contempt of court. Pennison was located and placed under arrest in the City Court of Morgan City on an active warrant held by City Court of Morgan City. She was jailed.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported the following arrest:

—Ernest Boudreaux, 44, of Luna Street in Lafayette, was arrested at 5:33 p.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of marijuana over 14 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, and following too close. Officers were patrolling the area of U.S. 90 East when they observed a vehicle following too close behind another vehicle. Officers conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver identified as Boudreaux. Officers detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Boudreaux admitted he was in possession of several edible items containing THC, a vape pen containing THC oil, and drug paraphernalia. Officers conducted a search of the vehicle and located marijuana edibles and drug paraphernalia. He was jailed and released on a $3,750 bond.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported there were no arrests.