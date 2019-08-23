Morgan City woman arrested twice in one night

Morgan City officers looking for a woman named in a warrant found a Franklin man named in another warrant at the same address, Police Chief James F. Blair said in a news release.

—Kaleb Shane Calloway, 22, of Hawkins Street in Franklin, was arrested at 8:22 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant for a charge of simple battery.

—Havan Wiggins, 18, of Sacred Heart Drive in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:40 p.m. Wednesday on charges of first offense possession of synthetic marijuana, violation of controlled dangerous substance law drug free zone, and warrants on charges of first offense possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of controlled dangerous substance law drug free zone.

On Aug. 3, officers of the Morgan City Police Department investigated a complaint of a battery that had taken place on Sacred Heart Drive. During the investigation, officers received information from the victim that Calloway had committed a battery on them, Blair said. Officers were unable to locate Calloway and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

On Aug. 21, officers located and arrested Calloway on Sacred Heart Drive. He was jailed.

Officers went to a Sacred Heart Drive residence to locate Wiggins on an active warrant held by City Court of Morgan City. Officers found her in possession of synthetic marijuana, Blair said. She was also within a posted drug-free zone. She was jailed.

Summer M. Gaudet, 24, and Wiggins were arrested at 1:10 a.m. Thursday on charges of simple battery related to an incident at the Morgan City Police Department.

Blair also reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 38 calls of service and the following arrest was made:

—Aketa Raquel Francis, 26, of Egle Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:54 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant for charges of resisting an officer by giving false information.

Officers came into contact with Francis on a traffic stop. A warrants check revealed St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office held an active warrant for her arrest. She was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith said the Sheriff’s Office responded to 33 complaints and the following arrests were reported:

—Felicia Soto, 26, of Pershing Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:01 a.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of Schedule II drugs.

—Jody Ray Cubbedge Jr., 43, of La. 182 in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:01 a.m. Wednesday on charges of switched license plate/stolen license plate, driving under suspension and no insurance.

Deputies were patrolling the area of La. 182 in Bayou Vista when they observed a vehicle cross over the solid white line. The deputies conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Cubbedge, and the passenger, Soto. Deputies learned that Cubbedge was driving with a suspended driver’s license and he had no insurance on the vehicle, Smith said. During the investigation, drugs belonging to Soto were located. Cubbedge was arrested and released on a summons to appear in court Nov. 8. Soto was jailed with no bail set.

—William Earl Lowe, 38, of Delmar Avenue in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 4:57 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant for sexual battery and molestation. A deputy was dispatched to a residence in Bayou Vista in reference to a welfare concern. The deputy made contact with Lowe and learned that Lowe held the active warrant for his arrest through Hernando County, Florida. He was jailed with no bail set.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported the following arrest:

—Christian Jonathan Avila Suazo, 23, of Felterman Lane in Patterson, was arrested at 9:23 p.m. Wednesday on charges of no driver’s license and wrong way on a one way. He was jailed and bond was set at $454.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported the following arrest:

—Aisha Davis, 40, of Chetta Lane in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:40 a.m. Thursday on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, transactions involving drug proceeds, improper lane usage, and driving under suspension. She was jailed with no bail set.