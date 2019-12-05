Morgan City resident faces sex crime charges

A Morgan City man charged with sexual battery and indecent behavior with a juvenile turned himself in to the police on the warrants issued for his arrest, Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair said in a news release.

—Devin A. Troulliet, 23, of Eighth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:53 p.m. Tuesday on warrants for the charges of sexual battery and indecent behavior with a juvenile.

Troulliet turned himself into the Morgan City Police Department on an outstanding warrant held by the Detective Division with the Morgan City Police Department.

The warrant stems from a complaint filed with the Morgan City Police Department on Nov. 8. Detectives learned from the complainant that on Nov. 2, Troulliet had inappropriately touched a juvenile under 14, Blair said. During the course of the investigation, detectives with the Morgan City Police Department were able to secure an arrest warrant for Troulliet. He was jailed.

Blair also reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 44 calls of service and the following arrests were made:

—Lorenzo Paul Harris, 34, of Henkle Street in Jeanerette, was arrested at 9 a.m. Tuesday on warrants for three counts of failure to appear. Harris was located at St. Mary Law Enforcement Center and placed under arrest for active warrants held by the City Court of Morgan City. He was jailed.

—Clarence T. Sheets Jr., 49, of Egle Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant for contempt of court. Sheets was arrested in the City Court of Morgan City. He was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith advised that the Sheriff’s Office responded to 29 complaints and made the following arrests:

—Shannon Wright, 29, of Pecan Street in Patterson, was arrested at 10:42 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of telephone harassment. A deputy was handling a complaint at a residence on Cypress Lane when he made contact with Wright, who held an active warrant for her arrest. She was jailed with no bail set.

—Dwayne Cordell Francis, 31, of Louis Street in New Iberia, was arrested at 3:42 a.m. Tuesday on an active warrant from Iberia Parish. A deputy was working a vehicle crash in Bayou Vista when he made contact with Francis, who held an active warrant for his arrest. Francis was jailed and then transferred to another agency.

—Terry James Menard, 35, of Jupiter Street in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 7:43 a.m. Tuesday on an active warrant from Lafayette Parish on the charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, possession of a legend drug without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. A deputy was conducting a business walk-through in Bayou Vista when he made contact with Menard, who held an active warrant for his arrest. He was jailed and is being held for another agency.

—Harol Demon Bias, 29, of Jones Street in Berwick, was arrested at 12:29 a.m. Wednesday on two warrants for failure to appear on charges of two counts of driving under suspension, speeding, expired license plate and improper lane usage. A deputy on patrol made contact with Bias, who held an active warrant for his arrest. He was jailed and released on a $1,000 bond.

—Blake Michael Dinger, 26, of Neptune Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:46 a.m. Wednesday on a Morgan City warrant for violation of terms of parole. A deputy on patrol made contact with Dinger, who held an active warrant for his arrest. He was jailed and then transferred to another agency.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported the following arrest:

—Michael Scott Dodd, 46, of Park Road in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:45 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of possession of synthetic marijuana. Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on U.S. 90 eastbound for improper lane usage. Officers suspected drug activity and gained consent to search the vehicle. Contact was made with a passenger in the vehicle identified as Dodd. Dodd was removed from the vehicle and he consented to a search of his person which revealed a small cellophane bag of synthetic marijuana. He was jailed with a $2,000 bond.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported the following arrest:

—Telvae T. Phillips, 19, of Tiffany Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 11:03 a.m. Tuesday on a charge of no driver’s license. He was jailed and released on a $237 bond.

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported the following arrest:

—Brian Anthony Washington, 45, of La. 1 in Labadieville, was arrested Monday on charges of simple battery, resisting an officer and a fugitive warrant for St. Mary Parish. Deputies responded to a disturbance call where Washington and another man were involved in an argument that resulted in a complaint being filed.

Deputies assessed the situation and conducted a computer check for any outstanding warrants against either of the subjects. It was determined that both subjects had outstanding warrants. As deputies attempted to detain Washington, he became unruly and had to be restrained.

He was jailed and is being held on a $5000 surety bond.