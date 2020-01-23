Morgan City police make arrest in burglary case

Morgan City police arrested a local man Tuesday after hearing about a burglary investigation in Terrebonne Parish, Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair said in a news release.

—Matthew John Griffin, 18, of Walnut Drive in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:40 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant for the charge of simple burglary.

Detectives with the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office contacted detectives with the Morgan City Police Department, requesting assistance in an active burglary investigation.

Terrebonne investigators developed Griffin as a suspect in a business burglary in their jurisdiction.

Investigators from Terrebonne Sheriff’s Office and Morgan City Police Department came into contact with Griffin at this residence on Vine Drive.

During the investigation, items related to the burglary were recovered in his possession. An arrest warrant was obtained by Terrebonne Investigators. Griffin was jailed and later transferred to the Terrebonne Detention Center.

Blair also reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 21 calls of service and the following arrests were made:

—Colin Mykel Finney, 29, of Amelia Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:57 p.m. Monday on a charge of possession of marijuana.

Officers were called to an Amelia Street residence for a 911 hang-up call. Officers came into contact with Finney and could detect the smell of suspected marijuana. Finney was found to have suspected marijuana in his possession. He was jailed.

—Miguel Angel Galeas, 30, of Brashear Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:25 p.m. Monday on a warrant for failure to appear. Galeas was transferred from St. Mary Law Enforcement Center and booked on an active warrant held by City Court of Morgan City. He was jailed.

—Randy G. Clark, 33, of Eleventh Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:13 p.m. Monday on a warrant for contempt of court. Officers located Clark on Eleventh Street in Morgan City on an active warrant held by City Court of Morgan City. He was jailed.

—Alita M. Tabb, 20, of Deslinges Road in Baldwin, was arrested at 7:50 a.m. Wednesday on a warrant for two counts contempt of court. Tabb was transferred from St. Mary Law Enforcement Center and booked on active warrants held by City Court of Morgan City. She was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith advised that the Sheriff’s Office responded to 34 complaints and the following arrests were made:

—Andrew Lee Goleman, 40, of Fourth Street in Berwick, was arrested at 9:14 p.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of methamphetamines and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. He was jailed with no bail set.

—Verelyn Benjamin Cannon, 61, of Ciro Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:36 p.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to signal. Cannon was released on a summons to appear May 1.

—Jeremy Jarrod Watson, 32, of Maple Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:04 a.m. Tuesday on charges of no seat belt, driving under suspension, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Watson was released on a summons to appear May 1.

—Christopher James Newsom, 34, of Oxford Loop in Franklin, was arrested at 1:57 p.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, proper equipment required on vehicles, and possession of marijuana. Newsom was released on a summons to appear May 1.

—Robert Keith Tillman Jr., 29, of Baronne Street in Baldwin, was arrested at 3:03 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of probation violation. He was jailed with no bail set.

—Brooke Elizabeth Henman, 30, of Lake Palourde Road in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:21 a.m. Monday on a warrant for theft. She was jailed with no bail set.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported there were no arrests.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported there were no arrests.