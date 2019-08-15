Meth charge follows arrest at local motel

A Morgan City man arrested by narcotics detectives on a methamphetamine charge at a local motel that is within a posted drug-free zone, Police Chief James F. Blair said in a news release.

—Dakota Aubrey Daigle, 26, of Second Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:52 p.m. Tuesday on charges of possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance laws (drug free zone).

Detectives with the Morgan City Narcotics Division investigating illegal narcotic activity at a local motel came into contact with Daigle.

During the investigation, Daigle was found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine that was destined for sales in the Morgan City area, Blair said. Daigle was within a posted drug-free zone. He was jailed.

Blair also reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 42 calls of service and the following arrests were made:

—Louis Joseph Dumesnil Jr., 51, of Oakwood Drive in Franklin, was arrested at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday on warrants for charges of six counts failure to appear and fugitive.

Dumesnil was turned over to the Morgan City Police Department by a fugitive bonding recovery agency on active warrants held by City Court of Morgan City and 16th District Court. He was jailed.

—Derick Domingue, 32, of Shell Beach Road in Pierre Part, was arrested at 5:40 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant for a charge of failure to appear. Domingue was located by Assumption Sheriff’s Office.

Domingue was transported to the Morgan City Police Department. He was booked and incarcerated at the Morgan City Police Department.

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported the following arrest:

—Patricia Lynn Savoie, 48, of Fourth Street in Morgan City, was arrested Monday on warrants for charges of 13 counts of contempt of court and three counts of failure to appear.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement deputies were patrolling the Bayou L’Ourse area near Aristle Road and observed a truck commit a traffic violation. Deputies executed a stop of the vehicle and made contact with the driver, identified as Savoie, Smith said.

A criminal warrants check revealed an active warrant. She was jailed in the Assumption Parish Detention Center then transferred to the Morgan City Police Department where she was arrested at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday. She was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that the Sheriff’s Office responded to 29 complaints and the following arrests were made:

—Jody Ray Cubbedge, Sr., 61, of Second Street in Berwick, was arrested at 11:18 a.m. Tuesday on charges of failure to signal turn, no insurance, driving under suspension, possession of Schedule II drugs, possession of Schedule IV drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A deputy was patrolling the area of Middle Road in Bayou Vista when he observed a vehicle making a turn without using a turn signal.

The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, identified as Cubbedge.

The deputy learned that Cubbedge was driving under suspension and had no insurance on the vehicle. During the investigation, drugs were located inside the vehicle, Smith said. Cubbedge was jailed with no bail set.

—April Lynn Aucoin, 39, of Cremo Lane in Patterson, was arrested at 8:14 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of resisting arrest or officer and a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of possession of clonazepam.

A deputy responded to a business on Marguerite Street in Morgan City in reference to Aucoin, who held an active warrant for her arrest. The deputy made contact with Aucoin and while being arrested, she resisted, Smith said. She was jailed with no bail set.

—Ella Douglas Kliebert, 42, of Rue De Cypress Street in Thibodaux, was arrested at 12:53 a.m. Wednesday on charges of first offense driving while intoxicated, open container, reckless operation (no accident), and possession of a legend drug without a prescription. A deputy assisting another deputy with a traffic stop on U.S. 90 in Morgan City made contact with Kliebert.

While the deputy was speaking with Kliebert, he could smell a strong odor of alcohol emitting from her person, Smith said.

Kliebert was transported to the Morgan City Police Department for chemical testing on the Intoxilyzer 9000. Kliebert’s blood alcohol content tested at 0.180g%.

While she was being arrested, drugs were located on her person, Smith said. She was jailed and released on her own recognizance.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported the following arrests:

—A male juvenile, 11, of Berwick, was arrested at 7 p.m. Tuesday on charges of disturbing the peace by fighting.

—A male juvenile, 10, of Berwick, was arrested at 7 p.m. Tuesday on charges of disturbing the peace by fighting.

The Berwick Police Department responded to a complaint of several juveniles fighting. Officers learned that two juveniles were involved in a physical altercation.

Both juveniles were placed under arrest and transported to the Berwick Police Department where they were booked on the charge of disturbing the peace by fighting.

Both juveniles were released to a parent.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported there were no arrests.