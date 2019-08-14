Man arrested, accused of soliciting minor on computer

Staff Report

A Morgan City man was arrested Monday for computer-related behavior involving a juvenile, Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair reported in a news release.

—Jonathon David Hopper, 39, of Belanger Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:46 p.m. Monday on warrants for charges of computer-aided solicitation of a minor and indecent behavior with a juvenile.

The Morgan City Police Department Detective Division began an investigation on July 24 into inappropriate communication with a juvenile under 17. During the investigation, Detectives identified Hopper as a suspect and obtained a warrant for his arrest. On Monday investigators located Hopper at his residence and placed him under arrest. He was jailed.

Blair also reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 42 calls of service and the following arrests were made:

—Thomas Cushen, 48, of Freret Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:46 p.m. Monday on charges of domestic abuse child endangerment.

Officers were called to a residence on Freret Street about a domestic disturbance. Officers learned from the victim that Cushen had committed a battery, Blair said. Officers observed signs on the victim that were consistent with a battery. During the investigation, it was learned the victim and Cushen lived together and two children were present at the time of the battery. Officer located Cushen at the residence and placed him under arrest. He was jailed.

—Deon Deangelo Turner, 37, of Joseph Street in Franklin, was arrested at 4:20 p.m. Monday on warrants for charges of two counts failure to appear. Turner turned himself into the Morgan City Police Department on outstanding warrants held by City Court of Morgan City. He was jailed.

—Jerroid Jermaine Garrison, 27, of Federal Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 5:56 p.m. Monday on a charge of first offense possession of synthetic marijuana. Detectives with the Morgan City Narcotics Division conducted a search warrant at a Second Street residence. Detectives located Garrison at the residence. During the search, detectives located a bag of suspected synthetic marijuana. He was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that the Sheriff’s Office responded to 42 complaints and the following arrests were made:

—Lakeshia Bias, 21, of Friendship Alley in Amelia, was arrested at 1:40 p.m. Monday for a charge of theft. A deputy was dispatched to a local business in the Bayou Vista area in reference to a theft. The deputy made contact with a manager, who said Bias had committed a theft, Smith said. Bias was arrested and released on a summons to appear in court Nov. 8.

—Antonio Garcia, 29, of 13th Street in Corpus Christi, Texas, was arrested at 1:42 p.m. Monday on charges of careless operation, no driver’s license on person, open container, and resisting by force. A deputy was stationary near Barrow Street and Lake Palourde Road in Amelia when he observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, identified as Garcia, Smith said. As Garcia was being arrested, he resisted. He was jailed with no bail set.

—Abel Keller Garza, Jr., 29, of General Hodges Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:27 p.m. Monday on charges of reckless operation with an accident, driving under suspension, and no insurance. A deputy was dispatched to the area of La. 182 in Patterson in reference to a single-vehicle crash. The deputy made contact with the driver, identified as Garza. The deputy learned that Garza was driving under suspension and had no insurance on the vehicle, Smith said. Garza was arrested and released on a summons to appear in court on Nov. 8.

—Paul Fulmer Sr., 63, of Delmar Avenue in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 9:33 p.m. Monday on a charge of aggravated assault.

—Paul Dalton Fulmer, Jr., 24, of Delmar Avenue in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 9:53 p.m. Monday on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and obstruction of justice. Deputies were dispatched to a local business parking lot in Bayou Vista in reference to a disturbance. The deputies made contact with the victim, who said Fulmer Sr. had pulled a knife out during a verbal argument. The investigation led to a residence where drug paraphernalia belonging to Fulmer Jr. was found, Smith said. Fulmer Jr. was issued a summons to appear in court on Nov.8. Fulmer Sr. was jailed with no bail set.

—Stacy Gerald Verdun, 49, of Lincoln Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 12:16 a.m. Tuesday on three warrants for failure to appear on the charges of two counts violation of a protective order, criminal trespass, and domestic abuse child endangerment. A K-9 deputy was dispatched to a residence in Bayou Vista in reference to a violation of a protective order. The deputy made contact with Verdun. The deputy learned that Verdun held the active warrants for his arrest. He was jailed with no bail set.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported the following arrests:

—Terrance J. Dangerfield, 19, of Harrison Street in Baker, was arrested at 9:29 p.m. Monday on charges of no driver’s license and speeding 49/35. He was jailed with bail set at $473.

—Aimee Bertrand, 31, of Lucy Street in Patterson, was arrested at 2:38 p.m. Monday on a charge of telephone harassment. She was jailed and released on bail that was set at $77.

—Cotina Batiste, 37, of William Street in Patterson, was arrested at 11:17 a.m. Monday on a charge of criminal damage to property. She was jailed and released on bail that was set at $77.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported there were no arrests.