Man accused of sending indecent pics to girl

A teen girl received sexually explicit material through electronic means from a 45-year-old Thibodaux man, Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported in a news release.

Ryan Kraemer of La. 307 in Thibodaux was arrested Monday on charges of indecent behavior with a juvenile. The arrest was in connection with a complaint which deputies responded to in June.

On June 5, deputies were dispatched to Pierre Part in connection with an underage teen female subject having received inappropriate sexually explicit material via electronic means. The case was forwarded to the Detective Bureau who launched an in-depth investigation.

Detectives were able to determine that Kraemer had sent lewd and lascivious material to the juvenile via electronic communication. Detectives filed for and received warrants charging Kraemer with the alleged crimes. Detectives learned that Kraemer was incarcerated in Ascension Parish for unrelated charges. Detectives interviewed Kraemer at which time he acknowledged responsibility. He was jailed with a bond hearing pending.