Jail altercation results in additional charges

Two Morgan City Correctional Facility inmates face additional charges after a jail house altercation Tuesday, Police Chief James F. Blair said.

—-Deirdre L. Martin, 43, of Prairie Road in Franklin, and Odie Guillory Nadar, 37, of La. 70 in Morgan City, were booked on one count each of simple battery after their arrest at 1:50 p.m. Tuesday.

Correctional Officers were alerted to a fight between two inmates being housed at the Morgan City Police Department Correctional Facility. During the investigation, Correctional officers discovered Martin and Nadar had committed a battery on each another during an altercation.

Martin and Nadar were booked and incarcerated.

Blair also reported these arrests:

—Jeremy Jamal Andrews, 32, of Shaw Drive in Morgan City was arrested at 1:37 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant for contempt of court.

Andrews was located and placed under arrest at the Morgan City Police Department on an active warrant held by City Court of Morgan City. He was booked and incarcerated.

—Dayton Madison, 24, of La. 182 in Jeanerette, was arrested at 1:46 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant for contempt of court.

Dayton Madison was located and placed under arrest at the Morgan City Police Department on an active warrant held by City Court of Morgan City. He was booked and incarcerated.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported these arrests:

—Brittany Walker, 28, of Fairview Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 4:44 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of child desertion. Walker was released on a summons to appear May 1.

—Devin Michael Leblanc, 18, of River Road in Berwick, was arrested at 7:51 p.m. Tuesday on a theft charge and three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. Bail was set at $4,500.

—A juvenile male, 15, of Patterson was arrested at 7:51 p.m. Tuesday on a theft charge. The juvenile was released to a guardian pending juvenile court proceedings.

—A juvenile male, 16, of Bayou Vista, was arrested at 7:30 p.m. on a theft charge. The juvenile was released to a guardian pending juvenile court proceedings.

—A juvenile male, 14, of Morgan City was arrested on 7:30 p.m. Tuesday on a theft charge.

The juvenile was released to a guardian pending juvenile court proceedings.

—Quinn O’Brant Lewis, 33, of Cypremort Point Road in Jeanerette, was arrested at 7:03 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of domestic abuse battery/strangulation and violation of a protective order. No bail has been set.

—Dontrell Damone Colbert, 23, of Lockley Street in Baldwin, was arrested at 10:38 p.m. Tuesday on two warrants for failure to appear on the charges of disturbing the peace by fighting and possession of marijuana, and on the additional charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. No bail has been set.

—Kendrick Verrett, 39, of La. 87 in Franklin, was arrested at 1:20 a.m. Wednesday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of disturbing the peace. No bail has been set.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported one arrest:

—Brandon Boykin, 37, of East Gray Hawk Drive in Tucson, Arizona, was arrested at 11:24 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of first-offense driving while intoxicated.

At 10:51 p.m. Tuesday, an officer checking on a vehicle parked on the side of the road made contact with the driver, Boykin. While speaking with Boykin, a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was detected coming from his breath and person.

Boykin was asked to perform a series of standard field sobriety tests on which he performed poorly on. Boykin was placed under arrest and transported to the Berwick Police Department where he provided a valid breath sample of .116 gram% blood alcohol content.

Boykin posted a bond of $2,500 and was released.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported no arrests.