Houma woman found in field, arrested on drug charges

Deputies received a call about a woman lying face down in a field in Amelia and arrested on drug charges, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith said in a news release.

—Chloe J. Ruiz, 28, of Cameron Isle in Houma, was arrested at 8:58 a.m. on Thursday on charges of possession of methamphetamines with the intent to distribute, possession of a aSchedule III controlled dangerous substance with the intent to distribute, possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, possession of controlled dangerous substance by fraud, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A deputy was dispatched to Duhon Boulevard near Cajun Way Lane in Amelia in reference to a subject lying face down in a field. The deputy made contact with the subject, identified as Ruiz. During the investigation, drugs were found. She was jailed and released on her own recognizance.

Smith also advised that the Sheriff’s Office responded to 31 complaints and reported the following arrests:

—David Joseph Elliot Jr., 42, of Franklin Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:14 p.m. Thursday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of pornography involving juveniles. A deputy received an anonymous tip of the location of Elliot who held an active warrant for his arrest. Elliot was located at his camp on the Atchafalaya River in Patterson and transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center. He was jailed with no bail set.

—Austin Michael Guarisco, 26, of Riverview Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 4:54 p.m. Thursday on a warrant for failure to appear and on the charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Guarisco was located at the St. James Parish Jail and transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center on an active warrant for his arrest. He was jailed with no bail set.

—Tara S. Guy, 41, of North Severin Street in Erath, was arrested at 4:56 p.m. Thursday on charges of no turn signal, possession of Schedule I drugs (marijuana), and possession of drug paraphernalia. Narcotics detectives were patrolling the area of Live Oak Street in Patterson when they observed a vehicle fail to use a turn signal. The detectives initiated a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, identified as Guy. During the stop, drugs were located inside the vehicle, Smith said. Guy was arrested and released on a summons to appear in court Dec. 2.

Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 37 calls for service and the following arrests were made:

—Keith Clark, 46, of Mount Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:27 a.m. Thursday on a charge of distribution of a Scheduled II controlled dangerous substance (crack cocaine). Clark was already incarcerated at another correctional facility. He was transported to the Morgan City Police Department for an active warrant that stemmed from a narcotics investigation in which Clark is suspected to have sold crack cocaine. He was jailed.

—Alfred Johnson, 54, of Clayton Drive in Baton Rouge, was arrested at 9:20 a.m. Thursday on charges of sexual battery and indecent behavior with juveniles. Johnson was arrested by detectives on warrants that stemmed from an investigation where Johnson is accused of inappropriate contact with a juvenile victim. He was jailed.

—Tayler Davis, 21, of Natalie Lane in Morgan City, was arrested at 4:11 p.m. Thursday on a warrant for a charge of remaining where forbidden. Officers located Davis at a La.182 business and knew of an active warrant for his arrest. The officer contacted Davis and placed him under arrest. He was jailed.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported no arrests.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported no arrests.