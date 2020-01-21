Houma man booked on 4th drunk driving charge

A call into Berwick Police Department about a reckless driver led to the arrest of a Houma man for alleged fourth-offense driving while intoxicated charge, Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. said in a news release.

—Stephen Brandt, 43, of Joshua Reed Drive in Houma, was arrested at 9:56 p.m. Sunday on charges of fourth-offense driving while intoxicated refusal, reckless operation of a motor vehicle and open container.

Officers responded to the area of U.S. 90 West in reference to a reckless driver.

Officers located the vehicle in question and a traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle. Contact was made with the driver identified as Brandt, who displayed visible impairment. Field sobriety tests were conducted at which time he performed poorly on.

Brandt was placed under arrest and transported to the Berwick Police Department where he refused to submit to a breath test. A warrant was obtained and blood samples were later collected. He was jailed.

Leonard reported the following arrests:

—Hamilton Navy, 23, of Chitimacha Trail in Baldwin, was arrested at 4:34 p.m. on the charges of possession of marijuana and speeding 33 mph in a 20 mph zone.

An officer was conducting stationary radar enforcement in the area of River Road.

A vehicle was observed traveling 33 mph in a 20 mph zone. A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle and officers made contact with the driver identified as Navy.

An odor of marijuana was emitted coming from the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle was done at which time marijuana was located inside the vehicle. He was jailed.

—Burkin Dupre, 34, of Cross Road in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:45 p.m. Saturday on charges of driving while intoxicated and careless operation of a motor vehicle.

An officer in the area of La. 182 observed a vehicle veer off the roadway and later regain control.

A traffic stop was conducted and contact was made with the driver identified as Dupre. Dupre showed signs of impairment and field sobriety tests were conducted at which time he performed poorly on. Dupre was placed under arrest and transported to the Berwick Police Department where he submitted a breath sample of .000 G% BAC and he was submitted to a blood test where the results are pending. He was jailed.

—Male juvenile, 15, of Berwick, was arrested at 5:41 p.m. Sunday on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Berwick Police Department received a complaint of a suspicious subject in a residential area.

Officers made contact with a juvenile who was found to be in possession of marijuana and items of drug paraphernalia. The juvenile was jailed and released to a parent.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported the following arrests:

—Amanda Mallet, 31, of David Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 11:05 a.m. Sunday on a charge of child desertion. She was jailed and released on a $352 bond.

—Jeremy Watson, 32, of Maple Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:55 p.m. Sunday on charges of speeding 45 mph in a 35 mph zone and suspended driver’s license. He was jailed and released on his own recognizance.

—Bobby Jo Fitch, 37, of Kidd Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:34 p.m. Sunday on charges of no driver’s license and two headlights required. She was jailed with bond set at $424.