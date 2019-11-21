Home surveillance system leads to burglary arrest

A Morgan City man was arrested ona count of simple burglary after stealing from a vehicle in front of a home where a home surveillance system caught it on video, Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair said in a news release.

—Robert Mulligan, 67, of Fourth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:51 a.m. Tuesday on a charge of possession of marijuana and a warrant for simple burglary.

Officers came into contact with Mulligan in the area of First Street. The officers had knowledge he was wanted by Morgan City Police Department for an outstanding warrant for simple burglary. During the arrest, officers discovered suspected marijuana in his possession.

The warrant stems from a simple burglary complaint filed with the Morgan City Police Department on Nov. 13. The victim was able to provide video from their home security surveillance system of their vehicle being burglarized. Detectives with the Morgan City Police Department were able to identify the suspect involved in the vehicle burglary as Mulligan from the video supplied to officers. An arrest warrant was obtained for his arrest and he was jailed.

Blair also reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 93 calls of service and the following arrests were made:

—Dustin Charles Lennep, 43, of Barrow Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:29 p.m. Monday on a warrant for three counts of failure to appear. Lennep was located at New Iberia Parish Detention Center and placed under arrest on active warrants held by City Court of Morgan City. He was transported to the Morgan City Police Department and jailed.

—Robert Joseph Gussman III, 25, of Louisa Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:25 p.m. Monday on charges of reckless operation, second offense possession of marijuana and on a fugitive warrant from Patterson Police Department. Officers were called to Sixth Street to investigate a two-vehicle crash. Officers learned Gussman was driving recklessly and crashed into another vehicle. Gussman was found to be in possession of suspected marijuana. A warrants check revealed Patterson Police Department held an active warrant for violation of a protective order. He was jailed.

—Nathaniel Jones, 62, of Cherry Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 4:59 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant for three counts failure to appear. Jones was located at the Patterson Police Department and placed under arrest on active warrants held by the City Court of Morgan City. He was jailed.

—Wayne Michael Escort, 31, of Mallard Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant for two counts carnal knowledge of a juvenile and a warrant for failure to appear.

Escort was located at St. Mary Law Enforcement Center on active warrants held by the Morgan City Police Department and the City Court of Morgan City. The carnal knowledge of a juvenile warrant stems from a complaint filed with the Morgan City Police Department on Aug. 8. It was learned Escort had inappropriate sexual contact with a minor under the age of seventeen. He was jailed.

—John Dale Thibodeaux, 33, of Camille Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 10:53 p.m. Tuesday on charges of turn signal violation, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a legend drug (clonazepam). An officer on patrol observed a traffic violation in the area of Brashear Avenue and Sixth Street. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was identified as Thibodeaux. Thibodeaux was found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine, cocaine, drug paraphernalia, and a legend drug without a prescription. He was jailed.

Sheriff Blaise Smith advised that the Sheriff’s Office responded to 64 complaints and the following arrests were made:

—Ryan C. Edmond, 36, of Archangel Drive in Lafayette, was arrested at 1:54 a.m. Tuesday on charges of proper equipment required on vehicles, possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. A deputy was patrolling the area of U.S. 90 in Patterson when he observed a vehicle with a busted taillight. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Edmond. During the stop, drugs and drug paraphernalia belonging to Edmond were found. He was jailed with no bond set.

—Chad Michael Caramouche, 40, of Second Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:17 a.m. Monday on three warrants for failure to appear on charges of failure to register as a sex offender or child predator, failure to pay registration fee, failure to possess a special sex offender ID card and criminal neglect of family.Deputies went to a residence on Second Street in reference to a subject holding a warrant. Deputies made contact with Caramouche and advised him of the active warrants. Caramouche was jailed with no bail set.

—Obregon Yuri Raphael, 52, of Trinity Street in Port Arthur, Texas, was arrested at 3:06 p.m. Monday on a charge of issuing worthless checks. A deputy made contact with Raphael through the District Attorney’s Office and arrested him on the charge. He was released on a summons to appear Nov. 8.

—Daniel Lee Joseph, 25, of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue in Patterson, was arrested at 1:16 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant for domestic abuse battery by strangulation. A deputy was patrolling the area of Anthony Street in Bayou Vista when he observed a vehicle without an operable license plate light. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Joseph. Dispatch advised the deputy that Joseph held an active warrant for his arrest. He was jailed with no bail set.

—John Henry, 40, of Chirpy’s Lane in Amelia, was arrested at 7:35 a.m. Tuesday on a charge of battery of a dating partner and a warrant from City Court of Morgan City for failure to appear.

—Samantha Broussard, 32, of Chirpy’s Lane in Amelia, was arrested at 7:56 a.m. Tuesday on a charge of battery of a dating partner.

A deputy was dispatched to Chirpy’s Lane in Amelia in reference to a disturbance. It was learned that Henry and Broussard were involved in a physical altercation. Both were jailed with no bond set.

—Jeremy Paul Jordan, 41, of Neptune Street in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 3:32 p.m. Tuesday on charges of battery of a dating partner, open container and disturbing the peace intoxicated.

—Cherie D. Aucoin, Neptune Street in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 3:32 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of battery of a dating partner.

A deputy was dispatched to Neptune Street in reference to a disturbance involving weapons. Deputies made contact with Jordan in his vehicle at the residence and could smell alcohol on his person. Deputies learned that Jordan and Aucoin committed a battery on one another. During the altercation, multiple neighbors came out of their residence due to the disturbance. Both were jailed with no bond set.

—Tyler Anthony Palmature, 22, of Neptune Street in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 3:32 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant from City Court of Morgan City for failure to appear. A deputy located Palmature while investigating a disturbance on Neptune Street. It was learned he had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. He was jailed with no bond set.

—Logan Scott Brown, 22, of Natalie Lane in Patterson, was arrested at 10:40 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant for failure to appear. A deputy made contact with Brown at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center on said warrant. He was jailed with no bond set.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported the following arrest:

—J’von Nerve, 29, of Champion Street in Gray, was arrested at 10:10 p.m. Monday on charges of improper lane usage and driving under suspension. He was jailed with a $279 bond set.

—Clarence Robertson, 36, of Kimino Drive in Houma, was arrested at 12:40 a.m. Wednesday on a warrant for Terrebonne Parish on the charges of failure to appear for child support. Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation and identified the driver as Robertson. A warrants check was conducted and officers learned that Robertson had an active warrant through Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office. He was jailed with no bond set.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported the following arrest:

—Ethan M. Mensman, 22, of Tiffany Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 1:46 a.m. Wednesday on charges of second offense possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and illegal use of controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a person under 17 years of age. He was jailed with no bond set.