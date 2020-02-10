Franklin man arrested on meth, heroin charges

A single-vehicle crash led to the arrest of a Franklin man who had heroin and meth with intent to distribute, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith said in a news release.

— Ananise Henry White III, 29, of Eisenhower Street in Franklin, was arrested at 7:39 a.m. Thursday on charges of possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamines, possession of methamphetamines with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia and monetary instrument abuse. He was jailed with no bail set.

Smith also advised that the Sheriff’s Office responded to 30 complaints and the following arrests were made:

— Ananise Henry White III, 29, of Eisenhower Street in Franklin, was arrested at 7:39 a.m. Thursday on charges of possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamines, possession of methamphetamines with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia and monetary instrument abuse. He was jailed with no bail set.

—Latoya Latraille White, 34, of Berlin Street in Lafayette, was arrested at 7:39 a.m. Thursday on charges of false personation and possession of drug paraphernalia and on two warrants for failure to appear on the charges of disturbing the peace by fighting and possession of cocaine. She was jailed with no bail set.

—Crystal Elizabeth Abbott, 29, of Cooters Point Road in Gilbert, was arrested at 11:47 a.m. Thursday on a charge of disturbing the peace by language. She was jailed with no bail set.

—Desmond Young, 20, of Joseph Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:09 p.m. Thursday on a charge of theft. Young was released on a summons to appear on May 18.

— Jaquincy Devon Colbert, 29, of La. 83 in Franklin, was arrested at 12:25 a.m. Friday on charges of no license plate light, no driver’s license, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Colbert was released on a summons to appear on May 18.

—Brandon Ray Brown, 38, of Easy Street in Franklin, was arrested at 8:07 p.m. Thursday on a Tangipahoa Parish warrant for theft of a motor vehicle.

He was jailed and is being held for another agency.

— Breonne Leray Bowie, 32, of Lockette Road in Franklin, was arrested at 8:07 p.m. Thursday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of criminal neglect of family. He was jailed with no bail set.

—Paul Anthony Jones, 57, of Chitimacha Trail in Baldwin, was arrested at 9 p.m. Thursday on a charge of simple assault. Jones was released on a summons to appear on May 18.

Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 42 calls of service and the following arrest was made:

—Gregory S. Payne, 44, of Oregon Street in Berwick, was arrested at 2:10 a.m. on a warrant for failure to appear.

Officers came into contact with Payne on La. 182. A warrants check revealed the City Court of Morgan City held an active warrant for his arrest.

He was jailed.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported the following arrests:

—Larry J. Billiot III, 19, of Cherry Street in Franklin, was arrested at 12:14 p.m. Thursday on charges of speeding 67 mph in a 35 mph speed zone, no driver’s license, possession of marijuana and obstruction of justice. He was jailed with no bond set.

—Hope M. Daigle, 48, of Shady Grove in Patterson, was arrested at 11:07 a.m. Thursday on charges of suspended driver’s license and speeding 42 mph in a 35 mph speed zone. She was jailed and later released on her own recognizance.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported the following arrests:

—Walter Kidder, 36, of Oregon Street in Berwick, was arrested at 7:50 p.m. Thursday on charges of improper equipment, driving under suspension, possession of methamphetamines and warrant for Patterson Police Department. He was jailed and is being held for another agency.

—Amanda Aucoin , 35, of Railroad Avenue in Morgan City was arrested at 2:20 p.m. Thursday on a charge of possession of methamphetamine. She was jailed with bond set at $1,500.

—Joshua Robertson, 28, of Jones Street in Berwick, was arrested at 8:05 p.m. Thursday on charges of possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of controlled dangerous substance law drug-free zone and illegal use of controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a juvenile.

—Shabbaneika Myles, 27, of Jones Street in Berwick, was arrested at 8:05 p.m. Thursday on charges of possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of controlled dangerous substance law drug-free zone and illegal use of controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a juvenile.

—Taj Broussard, 23, of Hammond Street in Lafayette, was arrested at 8:05 p.m. Thursday on charges of illegal possession of stolen firearm and possession of a firearm by convicted felon.

Officers responded to a residence after receiving a call of narcotic use. Officers detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from the residence. A search warrant was obtained and officers made contact with Myles, Robertson and Broussard. Marijuana packaged for sale along with a digital scale was located in Myles and Robertson’s bedroom. Officers located a firearm in a vehicle for Broussard that was reported stolen through another parish. A computer check revealed that Broussard was a convicted felon. A small child was present during the time of initial contact and the residence is within 2,000 feeat of a church and school. They all were jailed.

This item has been edit to correct the names of three suspects arrested by the Berwick Police Department.