Disturbance at local medical facility leads to arrest

A man arrested with a knife at a local medical facility had used the weapon during an argument and cut a victim’s hand, Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair said in a news release.

—Ashton K. Ainsworth, 29, of North Holly Road in Labadieville, was arrested at 11:36 a.m. Tuesday on charges of aggravated battery, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), first offense possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance drug-free zone.

Officers of the Morgan City Police Department were called to a medical facility on Marguerite Street in reference to a disturbance involving a weapon.

The caller was able to give a description of the subject, who was armed with a knife. Officers arrived on the scene and located Ainsworth matching the description. He was found in possession of a knife and was detained for further investigation.

Officers learned Ainsworth was involved in a domestic disturbance and produced a knife during the argument, cutting a victim on the hand. Ainsworth was placed under arrest. During the arrest process, he was found in possession of suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. Ainsworth was within a posted drug-free zone. He was jailed.

Blair also reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 32 calls of service and the following arrests were made:

—Raul Miguel Navarez, 57, of Roderick Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:05 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant for aggravated battery. The warrant stems from a complaint filed with the Morgan City Police Department Oct. 28.

The victim advised Navarez committed a battery on them while armed with a knife. A warrant was obtained for his arrest. Navarez was located at the Morgan City Police Department and placed under arrest. He was jailed.

—Gregory Paul Arceneaux, 30, of River Road in Berwick, was arrested at 3:23 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of theft under $1,000 and possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine).

Officers were called to a local business on La. 182 in reference to a shoplifter. Store employees identified Arceneaux as the person shoplifting. Officers were informed Arceneaux exited the store and walked to a vehicle in the parking lot. Officers detained Arceneaux and, during the investigation, it was learned he had stolen numerous items valued at $191.13. During his arrest, he was found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine. Arceneaux was jailed.

—Shane Anthony Orgeron, 47, of General Hodges Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant for disturbing the peace fighting. The warrant stems from a complaint filed with the Morgan City Police Department Oct. 31.

The Morgan City Police Department investigated a complaint of two individuals involved in a fistic encounter. Upon the completion of the officer’s investigation, a warrant was obtained for the arrest of Orgeron. Orgeron turned himself in to the Morgan City Police Department Tuesday. He was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith advised that the Sheriff’s Office responded to 29 complaints and the following arrests were made:

—Titus Cornelius Trimm, 35, of Camille Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 2:52 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of theft. A transportation deputy made contact with Trimm when he transported him to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center from another agency. He was jailed and later released on a $10,000 bond.

—Michael Paul Merrick, 57, of Lawrence Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:07 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of criminal neglect of family.

A deputy was patrolling the area of Siracusa when he observed a vehicle fail to stop at the intersection of James Street and La. 182.

The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Merrick. Through the stop, dispatch advised the deputy of an active warrant for Merrick. He was jailed with bail set at $13,978.16.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported the following arrests:

—Shawn M. Welsh, 48, of Park Street in Patterson, was arrested at 6:07 p.m. Saturday for charges of disturbing the peace intoxicated and obscenity. He was jailed with no bond set.

—Amiee A. Chapman, 35, of Henshaw Street in New Iberia, was arrested at 1:51 p.m. Tuesday on charges of resisting an officer by giving false information, suspended driver’s license and switched license plate. She was jailed with bond set at $827.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported there were no arrests.