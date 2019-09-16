Chief: Officers used Narcan, saved overdose victim

Morgan City police used a lifesaving treatment to save a person after a suspected heroin overdose in a home that also contained a small child juvenile, then arrested a woman on narcotics charges, Police Chief James F. Blair said.

—Olivia Guarisco, 26, of Arenz Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:33 a.m. Thursday on charges of possession of Alprazolam with the intent to distribute, possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal use of controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a juvenile, possession of firearm in the presence of controlled dangerous substance, and violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance law drug-free zone.

The Morgan City Police Department received a call for medical assistance on Arenz Street. Officers located an unresponsive person inside the residence and were advised by a witness they suspected the individual had overdosed on heroin.

Officers with the Morgan City Police Department immediately began to administer Narcan, a substance used to block the effects of opioids and other narcotics, in a lifesaving measure. Medical personnel arrived on the scene and subsequently administered several more doses of Narcan and were able to resuscitate and transport the individual to an area hospital.

While the officers were on scene, they observed suspected narcotics in plain view, Blair said. Detectives with the Morgan City Narcotics Division obtained a search warrant for the residence. Detectives located a large quantity of suspected Alprazolam (Xanax) packaged for sales, Blair said.

Detectives also located suspected heroin, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and a firearm. A small child was inside the residence that is located within a drug-free zone., Detectives identified Guarisco as a suspect and placed her under arrest. This investigation is still ongoing and further arrests are pending in this case.

Blair also reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 52 calls for service and the following arrests were made:

—Jamie Gray, 49, of Ponico Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:21 a.m. Thursday on warrants for failure to appear to the City Court of Morgan City on the charges of probation violation, appearing in public intoxicated, driving under suspension, and no tail lights. Gray was located at another correctional facility and jailed.

—Jeremiah Wiltz, 32, of 11th Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:20 a.m. Thursday on warrants for Morgan City Police Department on charges of aggravated battery, resisting an officer, possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia and theft under $1,500 as well as warrants for failure to appear to the City Court of Morgan City on charges of no driver’s license and speeding. Wiltz was located at another correctional facility and jailed.

—Randy Clark, 32, of 11th Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:03 p.m. Thursday on charges of trespassing and theft under $1000. Officers investigating the theft of a lawnmower from the area of Youngs Road located Clark in the area with the stolen property. Officers spoke with Clark, who admitted that he took the lawnmower after going on to the property on Youngs Road, Blair said. He was jailed.

—Elaina Ashmore, 19, of New Horizon Drive in New Iberia, was arrested at 2:43 p.m. Thursday on warrants for the City Court of Morgan City on charges of contempt of court and failure to appear on the charge of possession of marijuana.

Officers located Ashmore at a La. 182 business. Officers detained Ashmore and verified that she still had active warrants from City Court of Morgan City. She was jailed.

—Susa Bourque, 49, of Eighth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:45 p.m. Thursday on a charge of domestic abuse battery. Officers were called to a disturbance and found that Bourque had committed a battery on a family member, Blair said. She was jailed.

—Garland Romero, 32, of La. 182 in Patterson was arrested at 11:17 p.m. Thursday on warrants for failure to appear to the City Court of Morgan City on the charges of contempt of court and driving under suspension. Romero was placed under arrest at the Morgan City Police Department on warrants and jailed.

—Chelsea Moore, 27, of David Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:14 a.m. Friday on a charge of simple battery.

Officers were called to a La. 182 business after a reported disturbance. It was learned that Moore had punched another subject in the face. She was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith advised that the Sheriff’s Office responded to 39 complaints and reported the following arrests:

—Trevor Paul Dubroc, 29, of Stagg Avenue in Basile, was arrested at 6:50 a.m. Thursday on charges of driving under suspension, possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance and possession of marijuana.

A deputy was dispatched to the area of U.S. 90 in the Patterson area in reference to a reckless driver. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, identified as Dubroc, and was advised by dispatch that he was driving under suspension, Smith said.. During the stop, drugs were found. He was jailed with no bail set.

—Garland Joseph Romero II, 32, of La. 182 in Patterson, was arrested at 1:35 p.m. Thursday on three warrants for failure to appear on the charges of two counts driving under suspension and contempt of court. A deputy was dispatched to the area of the Patterson levee between Calumet and Patterson in reference to a welfare concern. The deputy made contact with Romero and it was learned Romero held the active warrants for his arrest. He was jailed.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported there were no arrests.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported there were no arrests.