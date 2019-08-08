Charges added in jail drug case

Staff Report

A package intended for a Berwick woman who was incarcerated in the Morgan City jail was found to have drugs, leading to her arrest, Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair reported in a news release.

—Kristie Blanchard, 40, of River Road in Berwick, was arrested at 2:14 p.m. Tuesday on warrants for charges of criminal conspiracy to distribute Schedule II CDS (Hydrocodone), and criminal conspiracy to introduce contraband into a penal institution. The warrants stem from a July 29 investigation conducted by the Morgan City Narcotics Division.

Investigators were alerted by the corrections supervisor about items that were delivered to the Morgan City Jail containing crushed up Hydrocodone pills. During the course of the investigation, it was learned the items were intended to be delivered to Blanchard, who was already incarcerated at the Morgan City Police Department. A warrant was obtained for her arrest. She was booked on the warrant and the investigation is ongoing at this time.

Blair also reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 30 calls of service and the following arrests were made:

—Timothy Francis, 32, of Federal Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:57 a.m. Tuesday on a charge of criminal trespassing. Detec-tives with the Morgan City Police Department conduct-ing an investigation came into contact with Francis on Robin Street located within the Morgan City Housing Authority property. Detec-tives learned Francis was barred from the Morgan City Housing Authority property. He was jailed.

—Lamarcus Jermaine Francois, 25, of Douglas Road in Washington, D.C., was arrested at 11:27 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant for a charge of failure to appear. Officers came into contact with Francois on La. 70. A local warrants check revealed the City Court of Morgan City held an active warrant for his arrest. He was jailed.

—Dale R. Fromenthal, 63, of Sixth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:18 a.m. Wednesday on a charge of first offense driving while intoxicated. An officer on patrol observed a vehicle stopped in the middle of the intersection of La. 182 and U.S. 90. The officer conducted a traffic stop and identified the driver as Fromenthal. The officer suspected driver impairment. Fromenthal was given a standardized field sobriety test which he performed poorly on. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department. Once at the Morgan City Police Department he submitted to an intoxilyzer test giving a breath sample of .203g%. He was jailed.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported the following arrests:

—Moises Bonilla Jr., 21, of Williams Street in Patterson, was arrested at 9:43 p.m. Tuesday on charges of simple criminal damage to property. He was jailed and released on a bond in the amount of $419.

—Corey Lee Percle, 40, of Field Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:27 a.m. Wednesday on a warrant from St. Mary Parish Sher-iff’s Office and a warrant from Morgan City Police Department. He was jailed with no bond set.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported that there were no arrests.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s office made no arrests.