Belle Rose man arrested in Monday night stabbing

Assumption Parish sheriff’s deputies found a man in Belle Rose with multiple stab wounds to the abdomen after an argument, Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon said in a news release.

—Gregory S. Donseroaux, 62, of Peterville Lane in Belle Rose, was arrested Monday on charges of aggravated second degree battery.

Deputies were dispatched to the Peterville Lane area and determined that a man had sustained multiple stab wounds to the abdominal area. Through interviewing a number of people, detectives were able to identify Donseroaux as a suspect. The incident was a result of a disagreement between the victim and Donseroaux, who is alleged to have stabbed the victim.

Donseroaux was taken into custody on Monday in Klotzville, transported and to Crime Investigation Department for questioning, and subsequently arrested. Donseroaux was jailed in the Assumption Parish Detention Center with bond set at $75,000. The victim, 42, was air lifted to a Baton Rouge hospital and remains in serious condition.

Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 51 calls of service and the following arrests were made:

—Donovan Max Robin, 39, of Fourth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:53 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant for the charge of molestation of a person with a physical or mental disability.

—Nola Naquin, 31, of Robin Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant for the charge of molestation of a person with a physical or mental disability.

On Sept. 27, the Morgan City Police Department received a complaint of persons having improper sexual contact with a person with a documented disability. Detectives with the Morgan City Police Department were able to identify Robin and Naquin as the persons involved. A warrant was obtained for their arrest.

On Wednesday officers were able to locate Robin and Naquin. Both were jailed.

—Desmond Jerron Richard, 38, of Mike Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 6:47 p.m. Wednesday on warrants for seven counts of failure to appear. Richard was transported from the Patterson Police Department to the Morgan City Police Department on active warrants held by the City Court of Morgan City. He was jailed.

—Shelia Johnson, 44, of Burch Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:14 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant for a charge of failure to appear. Officers came into contact with Johnson on Barrow Street. A warrants check revealed the City Court of Morgan City held an active warrant. She was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith advised that the Sheriff’s Office responded to 35 complaints and the following arrests were made:

—Austin Michael Guarisco, 26, of Riverview Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 12:45 a.m. Wednesday on an active warrant through Morgan City Police Department on charges of possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance (alprazolam) with intent to distribute, possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance (heroin), possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, illegal use of controlled dangerous substance in presence of a juvenile, possession of firearm in presence of controlled dangerous substance, violation of controlled dangerous substance law drug-free zone, and possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance (subutex).

A deputy responded to a residence on Riverview Drive in reference to assisting Morgan City Police Department with locating Guarisco, who had an active warrant for his arrest. The deputy made contact with Guarisco and advised him of the active warrant. Guarisco was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Guarisco is being held for another agency.

—Larandon Kendall Hawkins, 29, of Southeast Boulevard in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 1:56 p.m. Wednesday for a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. A deputy patrolling the area of Ricohoc observed a vehicle swerve across the center line several times and conducted a traffic stop. Through the stop, the deputy made contact with a passenger in the vehicle, identified as Hawkins, who had drug paraphernalia in his possession. Hawkins was arrested and released on a summons to appear Jan. 10.

—A juvenile male, 13, of Patterson, was arrested at 10 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of criminal damage to property.

—A juvenile male, 13, of Patterson, was arrested at 10 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of criminal mischief.

A deputy was dispatched to a location on Zenor Road in reference to a vehicle with windows busted out. The deputy made contact with the complainant and through the investigation the two juveniles were developed as suspects. The juveniles were located and transported to the Morgan City Branch Office for processing. They were turned over to their guardians pending juvenile court proceedings.

—Caleb Ra’shawn Givens, 18, of Pluto Street in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 12:19 a.m. Wednesday on two active warrants through the Morgan City Police Department for charges of felony carnal knowledge of juvenile, resisting an officer, and disturbing the peace.

A deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for failing to signal a turn on La. 182 near Moon Road. During the stop, the deputy recognized a passenger in the vehicle as Givens and was aware of a recent warrant that was generated by the Morgan City Police Department for Givens’ arrest. The deputy confirmed the warrants through dispatch and transported Givens to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Givens was subsequently transferred to another agency.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported the following arrest:

—Earl L. Perro, 38, of Como Street in Patterson, was arrested at 1:07 a.m. Tuesday on a charge of domestic abuse battery. He was jailed with bond set at $3,000.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported no arrests.