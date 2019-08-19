August 19 Radio Logs
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Friday, Aug. 16
6:13 a.m. 700 block of General MacArthur Street; Lost item.
6:41 a.m. 1000 block of Chennault Street; Suspicious vehicle.
7:41 a.m. 1000 block of First Street; Assistance.
8:01 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Alarm.
8:05 a.m. 800 block of Victor II Boulevard; Officer stand by.
8:57 a.m. 1600 block of McDermott Drive; Forgery.
9:39 a.m. 1400 block of Railroad Avenue; Harassment.
9:44 a.m. 1000 block of Sixth Street; Theft.
10:50 a.m. 2400 block of Tupelo Street; Removal of subject.
11:42 a.m. 1500 block of Bernice Street; Medical.
11:51 a.m. 1200 block of David Drive; Medical.
12:01 p.m. 800 block of Federal Avenue; Frequent patrols.
12:13 p.m. Greenwood and Ninth streets; Accident.
12:52 p.m. 1500 block of North First Street; Suspicious person.
1:01 p.m. Federal Avenue and Marshall Street; Reckless driving.
1:02 p.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Theft.
1:32 p.m. 600 block of Freret Street; Forgery.
2:08 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Found item.
2:20 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Disturbance.
2:37 p.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Found item.
3:42 p.m. 700 block of Fifth Street; Disturbance.
3:48 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Theft.
6:35 p.m. Morgan City Police Department; Phone harassment.
6:54 p.m. 700 block of Hilda Street; Alarm.
7:53 p.m. 100 block of Mount Street; Miscellaneous.
8:09 p.m. 600 block of Main Street; Remove a subject.
8:09 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Alarm.
8:24 p.m. 700 block of Brashear Avenue; Medical emergency.
8:45 p.m. Lawrence Park; Complaint.
8:52 p.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Suspicious subject/vehicle.
9:10 p.m. 1200 block of Sixth Street; Disturbance.
9:45 p.m. 1600 block of Elm Street; Civil matter.
10:06 p.m. 600 block of Egle Street; Complaint.
Saturday, Aug. 17
12:12 a.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Alarm.
12:18 a.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Medical emergency.
12:28 a.m. 300 block of Second Street; Alarm.
3 a.m. 1100 block of Eighth Street; Alarm.
6:13 a.m. Veterans Boulevard; Traffic incident.
7:24 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.
8:48 a.m. 400 block of Halsey Street; Medical.
8:53 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Disturbance.
11:44 a.m. Ninth Street and Brashear Avenue; Reckless driving.
12:38 p.m. Elk Street; Suspicious person.
1:59 p.m. 600 block of Freret Street; Officer stand by.
2:05 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Theft.
2:10 p.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Suspicious person.
3:25 p.m. 2400 block of Cypress Street; Assistance.
3:36 p.m. La.70/U.S. 90 Junction; Stalled vehicle.
5:48 p.m. 300 block of Patton Street; Welfare concern.
5:52 p.m. Family Dollar in Amelia; Assist with a wreck
6:13 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Narcotics
6:22 p.m. 1200 block of Railroad Avenue; Search warrant.
6:50 p.m. 2400 block of Cypress Street; Signs.
7 p.m. Lake End Park; Patrol detail.
7:19 p.m. Eastbound U.S. 90 Bridge Crest; Assist.
8:03 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Disturbance.
8:05 p.m. 400 block of Fourth Street; Remove a subject.
8:10 p.m. Shannon and Egle streets; Fight.
8:52 p.m. 400 block of Sixth Street; Loud music/party.
10:05 p.m. 500 block of Barrow Street; Disturbance.
11:05 p.m. 1700 block of Dale Street; Remove a subject.
11:50 p.m. Burger King red light; Malfunction.
Sunday, Aug. 18
1:08 a.m. 300 block of Wren Street; Welfare concern.
1:44 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Disturbance.
2:39 a.m. 400 block of Louisa Street; Disturbance.
7:58 a.m. 700 block of Hilda Street; Alarm.
8:15 a.m. 1400 block of Bernice Street; Medical.
9:07 a.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Removal of subject.
9:31 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.
11 a.m. 400 block of Onstead Street; Alarm.
11:39 a.m. 300 block of Ninth Street; Medical.
1:08 p.m. 1000 block of Seventh Street; Animal.
2:29 p.m. Martin Luther King Boulevard; Stalled vehicle.
5:12 p.m. 2300 block of Tupelo Street; Medical.
7:45 p.m. 8200 block of La. 182; Car smoking.
7:57 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assist.
8:37 p.m. 600 block of General McArthur Street; Possible narcotics.
10:04 p.m. 500 block of Fourth Street; Medical emergency.
Monday, Aug. 19
1:09 a.m. 400 block of Fourth Street; Disturbance.