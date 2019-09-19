Annual Berwick festival set for Oct. 4-6

Berwick’s Lighthouse Festival will be Oct. 4-6 on the Berwick Riverfront, from 6-11 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday.

There will be arts and crafts, food and drinks, and beer.

Inflatables will be available for all ages all weekend. The cost to use the inflatables will be $20 per day at the event or $15 per day if a bracelet is purchased at the pre-sale.

The pre-sale bracelets will be available for purchase at Berwick Town Hall at 3225 Third St. in Berwick or by contacting Marty Dehart, 985-255-4580.

Bracelets for each day will be a different color and will only be eligible for use on the day for which it is purchased.

The event will feature live music all weekend.

The lineup for Friday will be Lowdown 6-8 p.m. and the Kyle Daigle Band 8:30-10:30 p.m.

The lineup for Saturday will be Blue Collar Boys noon-2 p.m., Left on Red 2:30-4:30 p.m., Jus Cuz 5-7 p.m. and Don Rich 7:30-11 p.m.

The line-up for Sunday will be Krossover noon-2 p.m., Old Soul 2:30-4:30 p.m. and Déjà vu 5-7 p.m.

Saturday morning from 7-7:30 a.m. will be registration for “A Walk to Remember,” a 5k sponsored by Chez Hope benefiting victims of domestic violence.

Early registration for the walk is $15, and registration on the day of the event is $20.

Shirts can be purchased before the walk for $10 sizes small to XLarge and $12 for sizes 2Xlarge and 3Xlarge.

Registration and T-shirt information can be found on the Chez Hope Facebook page or by sending an email to brittany.chezhope@gmail.com.

At 7:30 a.m. Saturday, there will be a rose petal ceremony at which rose petals will be released into the Atchafalaya River on the wharf behind the bandstand in remembrance of victims of domestic violence.

The walk will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday. The starting point and ending point will be at the bandstand located on the Berwick Riverfront.

The route will take participants onto the La. 182 Bridge between Morgan City and Berwick, which will be closed from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m. Saturday.

This will accommodate the 5k as well as encourage foot traffic throughout the day and allow spectators to enjoy the fireworks that evening. The closure was approved by both Mayor Boo Grizzaffi of Morgan City and Mayor Duval Arthur of Berwick.

Saturday will have fireworks at 9 p.m.

A Mass will be performed on the Riverfront at 8:30 a.m. Sunday led by Msgr. J. Douglas Courville of St. Stephen Catholic Church.

There will be an open car show 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday hosted by the Cypress Corvette Club. All entries will be made on-site with a $25 entry fee. Trophies and door prizes will be given.

The awards ceremony for participants in the Tour du Teche will take place at 3 p.m. Sunday on the Berwick Riverfront.

Tour du Teche, taking place Oct. 4-6, is an annual race of 135 miles for canoes, kayaks, pirogues (the traditional Cajun canoe), and stand-up paddleboards along the entire length of Bayou Teche in southwestern Louisiana, including small sections of Bayou Courtableau and the Atchafalaya River.

Visitors to the festival are also encouraged to visit Berwick’s Heritage Museum, The Brown House, located at 3326 Third Street in Berwick for three new exhibits: The Orphan Train, Lighthouses, and Berwick: From Wilderness to Statehood. Museum hours are Saturday 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Throughout the festival, no ice chests or glass bottles are permitted, also no pets are allowed.

Platinum sponsors for the event are Sewart Supply, Berry Brothers, Urgent Care of Morgan City, Nautical Design, Kolder, Slaven & Co, Patterson State Bank, Felterman Foundation, B&G Food Enterprises, Teche Towing, Omega Waste, Clean Sweep Janitorial, Inland Barge Rentals, Chitimacha Tribe, Abigail Kathleen Photography, Del-Con, Crappell’s Fish Market, T&M Boat Rentals, Boo Grizzaffi Campaign, G&J Land & Marine, ERE LLC and Kentwood.