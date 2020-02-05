Amelia stop leads to arrests on drug charges

An Assumption Parish Immigration and Customs Enforcement Unit made a traffic stop in Amelia and found Klonopin, Xanax and hydrocodone intended for distribution as well as marijuana and drug paraphernalia, Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon said in a news release.

—Cortez Ronell Robinson, 32, of Pine Bayou Circle in Monroe was arrested Monday on charges of possession with intent to distribute Clonazepam (Klonopin), possession with intent to distribute Alprazolam (Xanax), possession with intent to distribute hydrocodone, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and fugitive warrant for Terrebonne Parish. He was jailed with no bond set.

—Terrol T. White, 41, of Jones Street in Berwick, was arrested Monday on a fugitive warrant for Terrebonne Parish and charges of possession of marijuana. White was issued a summons for the possession of marijuana and he was jailed and will be released to Terrebonne Parish on the warrant.

—Diondre White Short, 45, of Vega Court in Gibson, was arrested Monday on a fugitive warrant for Terrebonne Parish. She was jailed and will be released to Terrebonne Parish on the warrant.

An I.C.E. Unit deputy on assignment near Amelia observed an eastbound vehicle commit a traffic violation. The deputy conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle and made contact with the driver. The deputy also noted three passengers in the vehicle, one was identified as Robinson. Based on driver and passenger interviews, the deputy established probable cause which led to a search of the vehicle.

During the search, the deputy seized numerous controlled dangerous substances which were attributed to Robinson.

Deputies also determined that Robinson and the other two passengers were all wanted on fugitive warrants from Terrebonne Parish.

Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 42 calls of service and the following arrests were made:

—Ty Davis Rung, 22, of Lagniappe Road in Duson, was arrested at 12:39 a.m. Tuesday on charges of turn signal violation, no child passenger restraint, first offense possession of marijuana and illegal use of controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a person under 17.

An officer on patrol observed a traffic violation in the area of Front and Franklin streets. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was identified at Rung.

The officer observed several small children in the vehicle without child restraints. Rung was found in possession of suspected marijuana. He was jailed.

—Samantha Marie Williams, 31, of La. 182 in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:53 p.m. Monday on a warrant for disturbing the peace. Williams was located at the Berwick Police Department on an active warrant held by the Morgan City Police Department. She was transported to the Morgan City Police Department and jailed.

—Erica Lee Gaddy, 32, of Fig Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:08 p.m. Monday on a warrant for two counts failure to appear. An officer on patrol conducted a traffic stop on Levee Road.

The driver was identified as Gaddy. A warrants check revealed the City Court of Morgan City held active warrants for her arrest. She was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith advised that the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to 36 complaints and the following arrests were made:

—Robert Keith Deville, 31, of La. 14 in New Iberia, was arrested at 3:22 p.m. Monday on charges of possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription and driving on roadway laned for traffic.

He was jailed and later released on a $1,500 bond.

—Debrya Lynn Budd, 57, of Duke Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 4:13 p.m. Monday on two warrants for failure to appear on the charges of possession of marijuana and issuing worthless checks.

She was jailed with bail set at $5,500.

—Elijah Westley, 20, of C L Smith in New Iberia, was arrested at 5:45 p.m. Monday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of possession of marijuana.

He was jailed and later released on a $1,500 bond.

—Courtney Jamal Richardson, 34, of West Third Street in Franklin, was arrested at 7:30 p.m. Monday on charges of simple criminal damage to property and resisting arrest or officer. He was jailed.

—Ronald W. Aucoin Jr., 40, of Levee Road in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:33 p.m. Monday on charges of no license plate light, no seat belt and driving under suspension. He was released on a summons to appear on May 18.

—Michael Ray Walker, 32, of Parish Road in Centerville, was arrested at 2:34 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of violation of a protective order. He was jailed with no bail set.

—Marquis Brown, 27, of Edward Lane in Four Corners, was arrested at 5:37 p.m. Monday on a charge of possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance (marijuana). She was released on a summons to appear on May 18.

—Shamus M. Dardeau, 44, of Delmar Street in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 8:24 p.m. Monday on charges of resisting a police officer with force or violence, possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute and violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance lay. He was jailed with no bail set.

—Kim Butler, 38, of Railroad Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:52 p.m. Monday on a charge of resisting an officer. She was jailed and later released on a $2,500 bond.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported the following arrest:

—Darius Terrell Brown, 41, of Clements Street in Patterson, was arrested at 8:22 p.m. Monday on charges of second offense possession of marijuana and two warrants for other jurisdictions. He was jailed with no bond set.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported there were no arrests.