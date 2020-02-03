Amelia man charged with distributing cocaine

An Amelia man resisted officers while being arrested for a warrant for distributing crack cocaine, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith said in a news release.

—Derek M. Gaskins, 39, of Friendship Alley in Amelia, was arrested at 2:32 p.m. Thursday on a warrant for the charges of distribution of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (crack cocaine), resisting an officer, and violation of a controlled dangerous substance (drug-free zone). Gaskins was additionally charged with resisting an officer. He was jailed with no bail set.

Smith also advised that the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to 36 complaints and the following arrests were made:

—Steven Wayne Davis, 44, of Versen Street in Berwick, was arrested at 9:04 a.m. Thursday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of operating a vehicle while license is suspended/revoked/canceled and operating a vehicle with improper headlamps and for charges of driving under suspension, insurance required, wrong way on a one-way road, and switched license plate. He was jailed with no bail set.

—Melvin Charles Willis Jr., 48, of Talbot Street in Franklin, was arrested at 10:31 a.m. Thursday on charges of driving under suspension and turning movements and signals required. Willis was released on a summons to appear on May 1.

—Tashalyn K’von Foster, 21, of St. Joseph Lane in Franklin, was arrested at 12:08 p.m. Thursday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of aggravated battery. Foster was jailed and later released on a $5,000 bond.

—Dearius Deshawn Kenner, 32, of Eleventh Street in Patterson, was arrested at 2:32 p.m. Thursday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of criminal neglect of family. He was jailed with no bail set.

—Juvenile male, 15, of Baldwin, was arrested at 5:26 p.m. Thursday on a charge of disturbing the peace by language and entry/remaining on premises after being forbidden. The juvenile was jailed and later released to a guardian.

—Dustin Blair Lowe Sr., 34, of Orange Grove in New Iberia, was arrested at 5:27 p.m. Thursday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of domestic abuse battery/child present. He was jailed and later released on a $1,000 bond.

—Dawnelle Michelle Small, 35, of Jessica Lane in Lake Charles, was arrested at 11:19 p.m. Thursday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia and theft of less than $1,000. She was jailed with no bail set.

—Harley Marie Campo, 25, of Jamie Court in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:53 a.m. Friday on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Campo was released on a summons to appear on May 1.

—Mark A. Robin Jr., 35, of Cynthia Street in Franklin, was arrested at 4:10 p.m. Thursday on a warrant for the charge of criminal neglect of family and for charges of no turn signal, obstruction of justice, possession of Schedule I controlled dangerous substance (marijuana), possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine) with intent to distribute and driving under suspension. He was arrested with no bail set.

Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 82 calls of service and the following arrests were made:

—Johnathon Matthew Priestley, 26, of Fourth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:40 a.m. Wednesday on a warrant for twelve counts of failure to appear. Priestley was located at Assumption Sheriff’s Office Detention Center and placed under arrest on an active warrant held by the City Court of Morgan City. He was transported to the Morgan City Police Department and jailed.

—Rebecca Jane Demarco, 48, of Sixth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:19 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Wayne Curtis Demarco, 50, of Sixth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:19 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officers were called to a Sixth Street residence for a disturbance. Officers came into contact with R. Demarco and W. Demarco who were found to have drug paraphernalia in their possession. Both were jailed.

—Brandon Michael Collier, 24, of Orange Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 4:26 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of driving under suspension. An officer observed a traffic violation in the area of Belanger Street and Federal Avenue. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was identified as Collier. A computer check revealed that his driver’s license was under suspension. He was jailed.

—Sarah J. Chavis, 35, of Leona Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:43 p.m. Wednesday on charges of disturbing the peace intoxicated and criminal trespass.

Officers were called to an Orange Street residence for a disturbance and officer’s came into contact with Chavis. Officers learned Chavis was trespassing on private property and was in an intoxicated condition causing a disturbance. She was jailed.

—Cameron C. Thompson, 18, of Bouquet Street in Houma, was arrested at 11:40 p.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense possession of marijuana and stop sign violation.

An officer on patrol observed a traffic violation and conducted a traffic stop in the area of Marguerite Street and Elm Street. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Thompson and he was found to have suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia in his possession. He was jailed.

—Benton Clifford McDonald, 24, of Landmark Drive in Raceland, was arrested at 4:53 a.m. Thursday on charges of soliciting for prostitutes and first offense possession of marijuana.

Morgan City police investigators received information that the subject, McDonald, was involved in the solicitation for sexual purposes of an individual in the Morgan City area. McDonald was detained and identified as the subject involved. Evidence was recovered that confirmed the information and McDonald was jailed.

—Justin David Price, 31, of Front Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:31 p.m. Thursday on a warrant for two counts failure to appear. Price was located in City Court of Morgan City and placed under arrest on active warrants held by the City Court of Morgan City. He was jailed.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported the following arrest:

—Quinton Dwayne Douglas, 28, of Tiffany Street in Patterson, was arrested at 1:17 a.m. Friday on a charge of first offense possession of marijuana. He was jailed with bail set at $2,000.