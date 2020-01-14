Amelia man arrested twice, accused of violent acts

An Amelia man was arrested Saturday afternoon on a domestic abuse by strangulation charge at a residence in Bayou Vista and then later for battery of a police officer at the jail, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith said in a news release.

—Thomas Anthony Tabor, 58, of Cypress Street in Amelia, was arrested at 2:46 p.m. Saturday on charges of domestic abuse battery by strangulation, disturbing the peace by language and resisting arrest or officer as well as two warrants for failure to appear on the charges of distribution of marijuana, possession/distribution/sale of a legend drug without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting an officer. Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Mars Street in Bayou Vista in reference to a domestic abuse battery in progress. The deputy made contact with the victim who stated that Tabor had grabbed them by the neck. Dispatch advised the deputies that Tabor held active warrants for his arrest. He was jailed with no bail set.

Tabor was arrested at 7 p.m. Saturday on charges of obscenity, resisting a police officer with force or violence, disarming of a police officer and battery on a police officer. A supervisor was contacted in reference to Tabor who had caused a disturbance at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center. The supervisor made contact with corrections deputies who stated that Tabor had caused a disturbance and had attempted to disarm a deputy of his taser. Tabor was booked on the additional charges and remains jailed with no bail set.

Smith also advised that the Sheriff’s Office responded to 45 complaints and the following arrests were made:

—Phillip Lathrop, 34, of Montegut, was arrested at 6:39 p.m. Friday on a charge of theft. A transportation deputy made contact with Lathrop when he transported him to the St. Mary Law Enforcement Center from another agency on an active warrant for theft. He was jailed and later released on a $1,500 bond.

—Nickolas James Morris II, 31, of Doris Street in Amelia, was arrested at 7:18 p.m. Friday on a charge of contractor fraud. A deputy went to a residence on Percy Street in Amelia in reference to Morris, who held an active warrant through the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office. The deputy made contact with Morris, advised him of the active warrant, and transported him to the St. Mary Law Enforcement Center where he was jailed and is being held for another agency.

—Vicente Morales-Lainez, 38, of Lake Palourde Road in Amelia, was arrested at 2:18 a.m. Saturday on a charge of domestic abuse battery. A deputy was dispatched to the area of Lake Palourde Road near Solar Lane in Amelia in reference to a domestic abuse battery. The deputy made contact with the victim who stated they had been struck by Morales. He was jailed with no bail set.

—Craig O’Neal Robinson, 32, of Cherry Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 5:20 p.m. on a charge of second degree aggravated battery and theft. A corrections deputy was called to an area of the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center to assist another deputy. An inmate stated he had been struck with an object and a personal item was taken from him by Robinson. Robinson was booked on the additional charges and remains jailed.

—Christopher Lee Martin, 33, of Second Street in Berwick, was arrested at 4:30 a.m. Sunday on a charge of simple burglary. Deputies with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office along with officers of the Berwick Police Department went to a residence on Second Street in Berwick in reference to Martin, who held an active warrant for his arrest. The deputy made contact with Martin, advised him of the active warrant, and transported him to the St. Mary Law Enforcement Center where he was jailed with no bail set.

—Bricelon Lamon Martin, 23, of Samuel Street in Franklin, was arrested at 9:29 a.m. Sunday on a Morgan City Police Department warrant for failure to appear on the charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. A deputy went to a residence on Prairie Road North in reference to Martin, who held an active warrant for his arrest. The deputy made contact with Martin, advised him of the active warrant, and transported him to the St. Mary Law Enforcement Center where he was jailed and later transferred to another agency.

—Juvenile male, 16, of Morgan City, was arrested at 7:22 p.m. Sunday on a charge of simple criminal damage to property. A deputy was following up on a complaint from Dec. 23 in which a local business in Bayou Vista reported that a male suspect had damaged goods in the business. The juvenile male was developed as the suspect and came to the Morgan City Branch Office to speak with deputies. The juvenile was arrested on the charge, processed, and released to a guardian pending juvenile court proceedings.

Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 106 calls of service and the following arrests were made:

—Orrando M. Guidry, 48, of Florida Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:40 a.m. Friday on a warrant for failure to appear. An officer on patrol came into contact with Guidry in the area of Federal Avenue and Bowman Street. A warrant check revealed the 16th District Court held an active warrant for his arrest. He was jailed.

—Bricelon Lamon Martin, 29, of Prarie Road North in Franklin, was arrested at 2:54 p.m. Sunday on a warrant for failure to appear. Martin was transferred from St. Mary Law Enforcement Center to the Morgan City Police Department on an active warrant held by the City Court of Morgan City. He was jailed.

—Chane Johnney Favors, 44, of Plum Street in Patterson, was arrested at 2:54 p.m. Sunday on a warrant for riding on roadways and bicycle paths, possession of synthetic marijuana and illegal carrying of a weapon. Favors was transferred from St. Mary Law Enforcement Center to the Morgan City Police Department on an active warrant held by the Morgan City Police Department. He was jailed.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported the following arrest:

—Zachery Johnson, 34, of Fourth Street in Berwick, was arrested at 6:20 p.m. Thursday on a charge of probation violation. Officers learned that Johnson, who is currently being held in the Berwick Jail, had an active warrant through Louisiana Department of Corrections Probation and Parole on a charge of probation violation. He remains jailed.

—Wendell Chauvin, 59, of Francis Street in Berwick, was arrested at 9:21 a.m. Saturday on charges of second offense operating a vehicle while intoxicated and careless operation of a motor vehicle with a crash. Officers responded to a call of a single vehicle crash where a vehicle had run off the roadway into a ditch on Thorguson Drive. Officers identified Chauvin as the driver and when making contact with him he displayed signs of impairment. Officers conducted a Field Sobriety test on scene which Chauvin did poorly. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Berwick Jail where he submitted to the state’s breath test and registered .000g%. Officers suspected that Chauvin was impaired on unknown narcotics therefore he was asked to submit to the blood alcohol kit, however he refused. A search warrant was prepared and he was transported to Ochsner St. Mary where his blood and urine were drawn. He was jailed and released on a $5,500 bond. Results for the blood alcohol kit are pending.

—Joshua Dehart, 25, of John Street in Berwick, was arrested at 3:47 p.m. Saturday on charges of possession of marijuana and violation of a controlled dangerous substance in a drug free zone. Officers of the Berwick Police Department and Morgan City Police Department responded to a John Street address after an off duty officer stated that he observed who he believed to be a wanted subject entering the home. Officers made contact with the homeowner, Dehart, and made him aware of the reason for being there. Officers observed a marijuana cigarette in plain view on Dehart’s person. The marijuana was seized and officers later searched the residence for the wanted person, however, that person was not located. Dehart was jailed.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported the following arrests:

—Chad Bertrand, 34, of Joey Street in Patterson, was arrested at 2:32 p.m. Wednesday on charges of speeding 43 mph in a 35 mph speed zone, no driver’s license and no insurance. He was jailed and later released on his own recognizance.

—Jerral W. Presten-bach, 30, of Marin Street in Patterson, was arrested at 9:21 a.m. Thursday on a charge of possession of marijuana. He was jailed with a $2,000 bond set.

—Charlotte T. Bracamontes, 31, of Marin Street in Patterson, was arrested at 9:21 a.m. Thursday on a warrant and for charges of possession of amphetamine/dextroamphetamine and possession of clonazepam. She was jailed with a $2,000 bond set.

—Kevin T. Pierre Jr., 23, of Hickory Street in Patterson, was arrested on Thursday on charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and unauthorized use of an access care. He was jailed with no bond set.

—Jerry L. Favors, 54, of Railroad Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:28 p.m. Thursday on charges of theft by shoplifting and remaining on premises after being forbidden. He was jailed with no bond set.

—Bradly Richardson, 20, of Leo Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 10:40 p.m. on charges of theft and access device fraud. He was jailed with no bond set.

—Frank Dwayne Peavy, 47, of Gerami Street in Patterson, was arrested at 3:05 a.m. Sunday on charges of simple battery involving domestic violence and remaining where forbidden. He was jailed with no bond set.

—Ciara V. Williams, 31, of Eighth Street in Patterson, was arrested at 3:23 a.m. Sunday on a charge of theft. She was jailed and later released on a $1,500 bond.

—Latricia Marquez, 36, of Bernard Street in Patterson, was arrested at 11:50 a.m. Sunday on a charge of disturbing the peace. She was jailed and later released on a $332 bond.

—Christopher Mar-quez, 38, of Bernard Street in Patterson, was arrested at 11:52 a.m. Sunday on a charge of disturbing the peace. He was jailed and later released on a $332 bond.

—Alexander Saldol Perez, 47, of Bon Jovi Street in Gray, was arrested at 9:59 p.m. Sunday on a charge of careless operation with accident and no driver’ s license. He was jailed with a $650 bond set.