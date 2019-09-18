Amelia man arrested on drug, gun charges

Narcotics Detectives carrying out a search warrant in Amelia found drugs and a stolen gun in the possession of an Amelia man who is a convicted felon, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith said in a news release.

—Derek Gaskin, 39, of Friendship Alley in Amelia, was arrested at 8:55 p.m. Monday on charges of possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance (marijuana), illegal possession of a stolen firearm, violation of a uniform controlled dangerous substance law in a drug-free zone, and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of certain felonies. Narcotics detectives executed a search warrant at 131 Friendship Alley in Amelia and made contact with Gaskin. During the search, drugs and a firearm were found. He was jailed with no bail set.

Smith also advised that the Sheriff’s Office responded to 34 complaints and the following arrest was made:

—Corey Thomas Tarver, 42, of Main Street in Patterson, was arrested at 8:03 p.m. Monday on a charge of possession of marijuana. A deputy was patrolling the area of La.182 near Clarke Road in Bayou Vista when he observed a vehicle fail to use a turn signal. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver and a passenger, identified as Tarver. During the stop, drugs were found. Tarver was arrested and released on a summons to appear in court on Dec. 2.

Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 31 calls of service and the following arrest was made:

—Lindsey Fernandez, 32, of Delmar Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:40 a.m. Monday on warrants for two counts of failure to appear. Fernandez was located at St. Mary Law Enforcement Center and placed under arrest on active warrants held by the City Court of Morgan City. She was jailed.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported there were no arrests.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported there were no arrests.