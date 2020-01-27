After stop on lawn mower, man gets jailed

A Morgan City man was arrested on a drug possession charge and on warrants after being stopped on a riding lawn mower, Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair said in a news release

—Eric Gaskins, 49, of Apple Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:33 p.m. Thursday on a charge of possession of synthetic marijuana and warrants for the charges of theft, no driver’s license and improper lighting.

Detectives with the Morgan City Police Department recognized a man driving a riding lawn mower in the area of Sixth Street and Brashear Avenue. A warrant check revealed the Morgan City Police Department held an active warrant for his arrest. During the arrest, Detectives located suspected synthetic marijuana in Gaskins possession.

He was jailed.

Blair also reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 20 calls of service and the following arrests were made:

—Dayton Madison, 24, of La. 182 in Jeanerette, was arrested at 10:30 a.m. Thursday on a warrant for five counts of failure to appear. Madison was transported from St. Mary Law Enforcement Center on active warrants for City Court of Morgan City and jailed at the Morgan City Police Department.

—Christine Maria Stoute, 44, of Roderick Street in Morgan City, was arrestd at 11:25 a.m. Thursday on a warrant for failure to appear. Stoute turned herself into the Morgan City Police Department on an active warrant held by the City Court of Morgan City. She was jailed.

—Odie Guillory Nadar, 37, of La. 70 in Morgan City, was arrested at 5:30 p.m. Thursday on a warrant for failure to appear. Nadar was transported from St. Mary Law Enforcement Center and booked on active warrants for City Court of Morgan City. She was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith advised that the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to 41 complaints and reported the following arrests:

—Sean Joseph Dupont Jr., 25, of Bayou Black Drive in Gibson, was arrested at 4:30 a.m. Thursday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of possession of heroin with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was jailed with bail set at $20,000.

—Odie Marie Guillory, 37, of La. 70 in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:50 a.m. Thursday on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and on a Morgan City Police Department warrant for failure to appear on the charge of criminal damage to property. She was jailed with no bail set.

—Latosha Evette Sophus, 43, of East Admiral Doyle Drive in Jeanerette, was arrested at 7:23 p.m. Thursday on charges of driving under suspension and driving while intoxicated. She was jailed with bail set at $6,000.

—Joell Thiel Bourg, 36, of Bayou Dularge Road in Houma, was arrested at 7:40 p.m. Thursday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was jailed with no bail set.

—Lellande Roy Davis, 30, of Ann Street in New Iberia, was arrested at 12:46 a.m. on charges of possession of marijuana, driving on right side of road/exceptions and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was jailed and later released on a $3,750 bond.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported there were no arrests.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported there were no arrests.