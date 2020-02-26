“Gray Death” heroin found in vehicle belonging to a Patterson man during a traffic stop

A traffic stop in Berwick led to St. Mary Parish Narcotics Division, with the help of K9 Buddy, find marijuana and “Gray Death” heroin in the vehicle of Patterson man leading to his arrest, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith said in a news release.

—Travis Morin, 36, of Tiffany Street in Patterson, was arrested at 11:47 a.m. Friday on charges of obedience to police officers, weights, and standards and traffic signs, possession of Schedule I controlled dangerous substance (heroin/fentanyl), possession of Schedule I controlled dangerous substance (marijuana), possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under suspension.

A K9 deputy was patrolling the area of Berwick when he observed a vehicle make a left turn onto U.S. 90 from Thurguson Road where there is a no-left turn sign posted. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Morin. Dispatch advised that Morin’s driver’s license was suspended.

K9 Buddy was deployed to conduct an open-air sniff and showed a positive odor response on the vehicle. Drugs (marijuana and “gray death” heroin) and drug paraphernalia were subsequently found in the vehicle. Morin was jailed with no bail set.

Smith also advised that the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to 126 complaints and reported the following arrests:

—Bernard Hanes Davis Jr., 22, of Easy Street in Franklin, was arrested at 6:53 a.m. Friday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of disturbing the peace by fighting. He was jailed and released on a $413 bond.

—Edwin Elliott Lewis Jr., 36, of Burrell Court in Gray, was arrested at 10:49 a.m. Friday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of criminal neglect of family. He was jailed with bail set at (Continued from Page 10

$5,873.63.

—Kimberly R. Ruiz, 34, of Delmar Avenue in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 2:04 p.m. Friday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of vicious animals. She was jailed and later released on a $100 bond.

—Dustin Paul Fitch, 32, of Shady Grove in Patterson, was arrested at 1:38 p.m. Friday on two warrants for failure to appear on the charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal trespassing, simple burglary and possession of marijuana. He was jailed with no bail set.

—Connie Ranea Nolan, 49, of Leona Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:26 p.m. Friday on a warrant for the charge of issuing worthless checks. She was jailed and later released on a $750 bond.

—Jarvis Jerrold Davix, 38, of Teche Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 8:50 a.m. Friday on a warrant for the charge of simple battery. Davis was released on a summons to appear on May 8.

—Justin Omar Singleton, 22, of Irish Bend Road in Franklin, was arrestd at 8:10 a.m. Friday on a charge of possession of marijuana. Singleton was released on a summons to appear on May 8.

—Raymond Terry Chapman, 39, of Elm Street in Centerville, was arrested at 5:46 p.m. Friday on charges of driving under suspension, possession of drug paraphernalia and on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of operating a vehicle while license is suspended/revoked/canceled. He was jailed with bail set at $4,000.

—April Michelle Pontiff, 40, of La. 182 in Centerville, was arrested at 6:47 p.m. Friday on warrant for failure to appear on the charge of criminal neglect of family. She was jailed with no bail set.

—Dennis Henry Vining, 54, of Hunting Road in Ricohoc, was arrested at 9:41 p.m. Friday on a charge of driving under suspension. Vining was released on a summons to appear on May 8.

—Lorrie Jean Verret, 39, of Lee Street in Franklin, was arrested at 10:12 p.m. Saturday on a warrant for failure to appear on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession/distribution/sale of a legend drug without a prescription, illegal use, consumption, possession or distribution of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of persons under 17 and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was jailed with no bail set.

—Lavontre Jerome Johnson, 21, of Clark Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 1:12 a.m. Saturday on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled dangerous substance in a drug-free zone, illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, illegal carrying of weapons in a drug-free zone and illegal possession of stolen firearms. He was jailed with no bail set.

—Kelly Sue Richard, 40, of Cross Larue in Pierre Part, was arrested at 11:28 p.m. Friday on a warrant for theft. Richard was released on a summons to appear on May 8.

—Brittany Rivere Weaks, 26, of Linest Drive in Houma, was arrested at 9:13 a.m. Saturday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of simple criminal damage to property. She was jailed and later released on a $5,000 bond.

—Quinton Jones, 29, of Friendship Alley in Amelia, was arrested at 10:28 a.m. Saturday on charges of no seat belt, distribution of cocaine, resisting arrest or officer and on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of criminal neglect of family. He was jailed with no bail set.

—Paulette Gaskins Lewis, 51, of West Syls Lane in Amelia, was arrested at 11:31 a.m. Sunday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of possession of marijuana. Lewis was later released on her own recognizance.

—Benny Druilhet Jr., 44, of Main Street in Baldwin, was arrested at 1:31 p.m. Saturday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of operating a vehicle wthile license is suspended/revoked/canceled and speeding. Druilhet was later released on a personal surety.

—Jeffrey Noe Carbajal, 22, of Spruce Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:46 p.m. Saturday on charges of no driver’s license, driving while intoxicated, reckless operation with no accident, and on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of hit and run driving, failure to report an accident and/or provide proper ID, careless operation of a motor vehicle and operating a vehicle without a driver’s license. He was jailed and later released on a $5,500 bond.

—Queintin Lavon Matthews, 34, of Monnot Street in Jeanerette, was arrested at 8:07 p.m. Saturday on charges of no driver’s license, no insurance, no taillights and on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of speeding. He was jailed with no bail set.

—Kevin Ina, 19, of Norman Bauer in Franklin, was arrested at 6:04 p.m. Saturday on a charge of second degree battery. He was jailed and later released on a $1,500 bond.

—Rojae Romone Marcel, 22, of Canyon Street in Houston, was arrested at 9:29 a.m. Sunday on charges of driving on right side of road exceptions and possession of marijuana. Marcel was released on a summons to appear on May 8.

—Jeffrey Louis Mayon, 56, of Mayon Lane in Amelia, was arrested at 12:06 p.m. Sunday on charges of driving under suspension and general speed law. Mayon was released on a summons to appear on May 8.

—Lacy Gunner, 29, of Cleveland Street in Patterson, was arrested at 3:58 p.m. Sunday on a charge of no insurance. Gunner was released on a summons to appear on May 8.

—Bobby D’angelo Jackson, 32, of Welch Road in Franklin, was arrested at 5:27 p.m. Sunday on charges of domestic abuse battery and resisting arrest or officer. He was jailed with bail set at $5,000.

—Aris Michael Granger, 33, of Joseph Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:37 a.m. Monday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of criminal neglect of family. He was jailed with bail set at $13,338.49.

Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 121 calls of service and the following arrests were made:

—Darell Jonic Gash, 39, of Willard Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:13 a.m. Friday on a charge of remaining after forbidden. Officers were called about Gash refusing to leave a residence on Mallard Street and when officers arrived they learned Gash had just left the residence. A computer check revealed Gash was previously barred from the property. Officers were able to locate Gash nearby and placed him under arrest. He was jailed.

—Anthony James Vega, 35, of Tannehill Lane in Walker, was arrested at 10:24 a.m. Friday on warrants for the charges of theft and monetary instrument abuse. Vega was located at the East Baton Rough Parish Prison and placed under arrest on an active warrant held by the Morgan City Police Department. He was transported to the Morgan City Police Department and jailed.

—Rogelio F. Fuentez, 34, of La. 182 in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:07 p.m. Friday on a charge of driving under suspension. Officers investigating a crash on U.S. 90 identified Fuentez as the driver of one of the vehicles involved. A computer check revealed his driver’s license was under suspension. He was jailed.

—Ronald Williams Jr., 27, of Poper Drive in Scott, was arrested at 10:18 p.m. Friday on charges of driving under suspension, possession of alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle and no vehicle insurance. An officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of La. 182 and U.S. 90. The driver was identified as Williams. A computer check revealed his license was under suspension. He was also found to have an open alcoholic beverage in his vehicle. He was jailed.

—Shaun Sikes, 36, of Hemlock Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:52 a.m. Saturday on a charge of domestic abuse battery. Officers were called to a local business on Brashear Avenue for a domestic battery. Officers learned Sikes had committed a battery on a victim which was domestic-related. He was jailed.

—Kathryn Thompson, 25, of Keith Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:24 a.m. Saturday on a warrant for telephone harassment. Thompson turned herself into the Morgan City Police Department on an active warrant held by the Morgan City Police Department. She was jailed.

—Vernon James Robinson Jr., 34, of Chennault Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:42 a.m. Saturday on warrants for 10 counts of failure to appear. Officers came into contact with Robinson on Railroad Avenue. A computer check revealed the City Court of Morgan City held active warrants for his arrest. He was jailed.

—Christopher Woods, 28, of 11th Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 4:14 p.m. Saturday on charges of stop sign violation, flight from an officer, no driver’s license, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine (2-28 grams).

—Gilbert Harrison, 33, of Egle Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 4:16 p.m. Saturday on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense possession of marijuana, obstruction of evidence and possession of MDMA.

—Ricky James Watts, 31, of Oregon Street in Berwick, was arrested at 4:15 p.m. Saturday on a warrant for no driver’ license.

An officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the area of Sixth Street and Greenwood Street. The vehicle failed to stop until it reached Everett Street. The driver was identified as Woods, along with two passengers, Harrison and Watts. Woods was found in possession of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. A computer check revealed Woods did not have a valid driver’s license.

Passenger Harrison was found in possession of suspected marijuana, MDMA and drug paraphernalia, which he attempted to conceal on his person.

Passenger, Watts, was found to have an active warrant held by the City Court of Morgan City.

All were jailed.

—Alexander Perez, 47, of La. 182 in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:48 p.m. Sunday on a charge of disturbing the peace intoxicated. Officers came into contact with Perez at a local business on La. 182. Officers observed Perez was in an intoxicated condition and was in possession of an open alcoholic beverage. He was jailed.

—John Rollins Anslum, 32, of Felterman Lane in Patterson, was arrested at 2:19 p.m. Sunday on charges of no turn signal, driving under suspension, possession of methamphetamine (less than 2 grams) and illegal use of controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a person under 17 years of age. An officer conducted a traffic stop and identified the driver as Anslum. A computer check revealed Anslum’s driver’s license was under suspension and he was found in possession of suspected methamphetamine. Two juveniles were in the vehicle at the time of the stop, resulting in an additional charge. He was jailed.

—Freddie Joseph Sellers, 29, of Keith Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 5:22 p.m. Sunday on a charge of first offense possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant for failure to appear. An officer came into contact with Sellers in a parking lot on La. 182. A warrant check revealed the 16th District Court held an active warrant for his arrest. Officer placed Sellers under arrest and found suspected marijuana in his possession. A K-9 officer and K-9 Dally arrived on the scene to assist in the investigation. K-9 Dally was deployed around the exterior of Seller’s vehicle and indicated the presence of illegal narcotics. Officers located a bag of suspected marijuana in the vehicle. He was jailed.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported the following arrests:

—Eunice Jared Parra-Galvan, 32, of Hendric Street in Patterson, was arrested at 9:36 p.m. Friday on charges of speeding 46 mph in a 35 mph zone and no driver’s license. He was jailed and later released on a $550 bond.

—Barry Joseph Clarkston Jr., 41, of Barrow Street in Franklin, was arrested at 7:07 p.m. Saturday on a charge of driving under suspension. He was jailed and later released on a $437 bond.

—Michael Dwayne Faircloth, 49, of David Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 11:21 p.m. Saturday on a charge of theft. He was jailed with bond set at $476.

—Bridgette Richard, 49, of Railroad Avenue in Patterson, was arrested at 1:18 p.m. Sunday on charges of simple battery and resisting an officer by failure to comply. She was jailed and later released on a fine of $685.

Franklin Police Chief Morris Beverly reported that the Franklin Police Department responded to 36 complaints and made the following arrest:

—Bruce Woods, 42, of Weber Street in Franklin, was arrested at 11:16 a.m. Friday on a warrant dated from Feb. 20 for second degree rape. Woods was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center and jailed.