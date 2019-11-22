Saints put spotlight on local business

Pressbox Restaurant, 7420 La. 182 East in Morgan City, recently won Spotlight on Small Business with the New Orleans Saints for this Sunday’s home game against the Panthers.

They are not the only local business to receive this award and recognition. C-Tech Machine and Fabrication LLC located at 3446 La. 182 in Berwick won it for the Saints second home game against the Cowboys on Sept. 29.

The Saints joined with United Healthcare to offer small businesses the chance to win free advertising and some personal perks for each of the Saints home games.

Winners receive free advertising meant to bring attention to the company such as the business’s logo, company description and link to the business’s website featured on the New Orleans Saints sebsite. The Saints social media account will also mention the company.

“We submitted entry online on the New Orleans Saints page, our daughter, Kortnay, sent a link,” Stephanie Hillen of Pressbox Restaurant said. “You had to put how many employees you have, what you do, how long you have been in business, answer a few questions and submit.”

There is no charge for entry.

“We submitted our entry around two weeks ago, and two days ago on Tuesday, they called here and said we had won, we were shocked!” Hillen said.

Besides the advertising, the business owners also receive VIP treatment at Sunday’s game, including six tickets and pre-game sideline passes.

“Another part of the package was the choice for them to send two of the Saintsation girls to celebrate with the employees or we could get a gift pack which they send for all the employees. We chose the package so everyone can have a piece of memorabilia,” Hillen said.

“When we go Sunday they will take pictures of us on the sidelines with the people holding up a signed jersey with the Pressbox on it and post those,” Hillen said. “Then we get to bring that jersey back here to put in a shadow box.”

At the end of the season, four invitations will be extended to the Pressbox and four to C-Tech Machine and Fabrication LLC to attend a post season reception at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.