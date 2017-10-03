Community Coffee gives to storm relief

Community Coffee Company will donate 15 percent of proceeds, up to $50,000, from the sale of Community LSU Blend coffee to benefit flood and hurricane relief efforts through the Salvation Army.

“After the flooding in Louisiana last year, we know firsthand the work it takes to begin rebuilding,” said David Belanger, president & CEO of Community Coffee Company. “This initiative will help us support those affected by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma the best way we know how—through our coffee.”

Through Nov. 30, consumers can support Community Coffee Company’s relief efforts by purchasing 16-ounce Community LSU Blend coffee at retail grocery locations in Louisiana.

Plus, with every purchase of Community coffee products in retail grocery locations in Texas, the company will donate 10 percent of those proceeds (up to $100,000) as well.

For more information and other ways to help, please visit www.communitycoffee.com/together.