Weary, Derouen are ULL homecoming royalty

Tayla Patrice Weary and Kaleb Derouen will reign as queen and king of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s 2020 Homecoming.

Weary, Derouen and the eight other members of the homecoming court will be presented during halftime of the homecoming game. The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns will face the Arkansas State Red Wolves at 11 a.m. on Nov. 7 at Cajun Field in Lafayette.

Below is a list of court members and some of their achievements.

—Tayla Patrice Weary is a junior from Patterson majoring in psychology with a minor in child and family studies. She was nominated by the Infinity Dance Group.

During her time at UL Lafayette, Weary has been University Program Council entertainment coordinator, Black Women Leadership Association community service chair and a SOUL Camp mentor.

She belongs to the University Honors Program. As a research assistant in the Depart-ment of Psychology’s Cognition and Psycho-linguistics Research Lab, Weary has examined death and grief. She earned the Outstanding Sophomore Award. Weary has performed more than 330 hours of community service.

She is the daughter of Reginald and Theresa Weary.

—Sage Aucoin is a senior from Morgan City majoring in strategic communication with a concentration in public relations. He was nominated by the Student Orientation Staff.

During his time at UL Lafayette, Aucoin has been a leadership team member for the Student Orientation Staff. He directed public relations for UL Lafayette’s Miracle Network Dance Marathon initiative. Aucoin is Delta Tau Delta Fraternity founding father.

He volunteered as a student philanthropy ambassador for the UL Lafayette Foundation.

Aucoin is the son of Tara and Sheffie Aucoin.

—Tyler Batiste is a senior from Lafayette majoring in marketing. He was nominated by the University Program Council.

His parents are Amos and Louise Batiste.

—Addison Ceasar is a junior from Lake Charles majoring in environmental science. He was nominated by SOUL Camp.

He is the son of Stacy and Lori Ceasar.

—Julianne Claire DeBlieux is a senior from Houma majoring in exercise science with a concentration in pre-professional studies. She was nominated by the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns soccer team.

Her parents are John and Monique DeBlieux.

—Kaleb Derouen is a senior from Abbeville majoring in microbiology with a minor in psychology. He was nominated by Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity.

While at UL Lafayette, Derouen has been president of Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity, vice president of the Inter-fraternity Council, and New Greek Man of the Year. He has been on the President’s List. He serves as a combat medic in the U.S. Army National Guard.

Derouen is the son of Shonda Green and Glenn Hebert.

—Joshua Q. England is a senior from Monroe majoring in political science with a concentration in pre-law. He was nominated by Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity.

He is the son of Valerie L. England.

—Jade Furl is a senior from Luling majoring in exercise science with a concentration in pre-professional studies. She was nominated by the Beacon Club.

She is the daughter of James and Michelle Furl.

—Olivia Guidry is a junior from Henderson double majoring in political science and English. She was nominated by the Moot Court Team.

Her parents are Keith and Charlotte Guidry.

—Kalli Rose Segura is a senior from Lafayette majoring in psychology with a minor in biology. She was nominated by the Ragin’ Jazz Dance Team.

She is the daughter of Karen and Kevin Segura.