Water balloon slingshots on unsafe list

Fri, 06/22/2018 - 8:31am StMaryNow.com

BOSTON (AP) — A Boston-based consumer watchdog group has warned of the dangers to children of water balloon slingshots, lawn darts and other summer toys.
Those playthings top a list of 10 questionable toys issued Thursday by World Against Toys Causing Harm.
Others are:
—Low-riding wheeled toys;
—Swimming pools;
—All-terrain vehicles;
—Toys with small parts;
—Baby pools and garden buckets;
—Backyard water slides;
—High-powered water guns;
—And bounce houses and backyard trampolines.
The group says more than 2.5 million American children are injured each summer and that many of those accidents are preventable.
Last summer, WATCH singled out fidget spinners — those popular plastic and metal toys that users spin around a finger — saying they pose a choking hazard.

