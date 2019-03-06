Vitalant announces new local office hours

Wed, 03/06/2019 - 9:15am

New operating hours have been announced by Vitalant for its Morgan City donation center located at 1234 David Drive, Suite 102.
Hours are now 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursdays and 8 a.m. to noon on Fridays.
Blood donations help supply area hospitals with needed products for emergencies and surgeries.
Schedule an appointment to donate at vitalant.org or call 985-384-5671 or 877-258-4825.
Special promotions throughout the year offers T-shirts, gift cards and chances to win prizes.

