Veterans shelter gets CDA support

Each year, Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Court Massabielle, selects a giving project in order to continue its commitment to the CDA motto, “Unity and Charity.” The Court selected the Tri-Parish Veterans Shelter in Houma and donated needed household supplies, linens and personal care items. Front row from left are Trey Bergeron; Cassie Rogers, Start Corp. representative; Orris Woolens, veteran; Barbara Strader, CDA Giving Project chairwoman and Matthew Clearwater, veteran. Rogers provides “Supportive Services for Veterans Families” with Start Corp., an organization “providing opportunities for people who need people.”