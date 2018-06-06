—Submitted Photo

Veterans shelter gets CDA support

Wed, 06/06/2018 - 12:57pm StMaryNow.com

Each year, Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Court Massabielle, selects a giving project in order to continue its commitment to the CDA motto, “Unity and Charity.” The Court selected the Tri-Parish Veterans Shelter in Houma and donated needed household supplies, linens and personal care items. Front row from left are Trey Bergeron; Cassie Rogers, Start Corp. representative; Orris Woolens, veteran; Barbara Strader, CDA Giving Project chairwoman and Matthew Clearwater, veteran. Rogers provides “Supportive Services for Veterans Families” with Start Corp., an organization “providing opportunities for people who need people.”

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2018