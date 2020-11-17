Unity bike ride is Nov. 21 in Berwick

The Unity for the Community Berwick Bike Ride presented by the Cajun Coast Visitors & Convention Bureau will be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Saturday. Co-sponsors of the event are the Town of Berwick and Berwick Police Department.

The free event is open to the public but registration prior to the event is encouraged. Visit the Cajun Coast’s website at www.cajuncoast.com and click on the “activities” tab for a calendar of events. There visitors will find necessary links to registration process and a downloadable participation waiver. Waivers will also be available the night of the ride.

Also on the Cajun Coast’s website is a map and street by street directions for the bike ride that begins and ends at the Southwest Reef Lighthouse, part of the Everett S. Berry Lighthouse Park, on the riverfront.

“We encourage you to light up your bikes and use reflective material,” said Carrie Stansbury, Cajun Coast executive director.

Glow sticks will be provided at the lighthouse.