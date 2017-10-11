Two La. youth on ‘Top Chef Jr.’ premier Friday

New York, NY — Two Louisiana junior chefs, 12-year-old Audrey Brust of Zachary and 11-year-old Katelyn Rickert of New Orleans, will be part of Universal Kids world premiere of Top Chef Jr. at 7 p.m. on Oct. 13.

Produced by Magical Elves, the Emmy Award-winning team behind Bravo’s Top Chef, Top Chef Jr. will feature 12 chefs ages 11 to 14 from across the country. They will vie for the coveted Top Chef Jr. title and a $50,000 cash prize.

The remaining top 12 chef competitors are:

—Fernando, 11, Elmhurst, Illinois;

—Fuller, 13, Tuscaloosa, Alabama;

—Henry, 13, Naperville, Illinois;

—Kenzie, 12, Midlothian, Texas;

—Jasmine, 13, Charlotte, North Carolina;

—Max, 12, New York;

—Maxine, 14, Los Angeles;

—Milo, 13, St. Paul, Minnesota;

—Owen, 13, Baltimore;

—Rahanna, 13, Oakland, California.

Joining host Vanessa Lachey and head judge Curtis Stone in guiding the next generation of chefs through their culinary journey on Top Chef Jr. are three recurring judges: culinary expert and Top Chef judge Gail Simmons, chef and Top Chef judge Graham Elliot, and Top Chef alumna Tiffany Derry.

The 14 hour-long episodes — shot in Los Angeles — will also feature surprise celebrity guest judges weighing in on the contestant challenges throughout the season. In the inaugural season, the chefs will battle it out in some of Top Chef’s most iconic challenges including quickfires and “Restaurant Wars” as well as new, kid-friendly challenges exclusive to Top Chef Jr.

Cox Communication channel 218 and HD channel 1218 will air the show.

For more information visit www.universalkids.com.