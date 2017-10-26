Submitted Photos

Thomas promoting Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Festival

Thu, 10/26/2017 - 9:23am StMaryNow.com

Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Festival Queen Emma Thomas attended the Gumbo Festival, top left photo, on Oct. 15 in Bridge City. “They call Bridge City the ‘Gumbo Capital of the World’ for a reason, this is the best gumbo I’ve ever had!,” she said. Thomas, left in bottom photo, also attended the International Rice Festival on Oct. 21 in Crowley where she congratulated the new Rice Festival Queen Kathryn Duncan.

