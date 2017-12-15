Teche Regional donates to AARP fruit basket project

Teche Regional Medical Center employees attended the St. Mary AARP Dec. 4 meeting. Teche Regional presented a check to help defray expenses for the St. Mary AARP annual Christmas fruit basket project. On hand were, from left, Teche Regional’s Scott Williams, plant operations director; Sabrina Williams, marketing director; and Aphreikah DuHaney-West, CEO; Alicia Robicheaux, AARP board member and fruit basket project coordinator; Teche Regional’s Terence Ackerman, radiology director; Raymond Pisani, cardiopulmonary director; and Tim Hebert, human resources director.
—Submitted Photos
St. Mary AARP installed officers and board members for 2018-19 at its Dec. 4 meeting. Installed were, from left, Reed Gros, Curtis Leonard, Bill Darce, Alicia Robichaux, treasurer Paul Vella Jr., founding member Helen Ross, who installed the officers, Lea Hebert, president Faye Smith, recording secretary Peggy Verret, Carroll Bertaut, AnnEtta Lombardo, Joe Pizzuto, Myrt McNemar, and vice president Floyd Hymel.