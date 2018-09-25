Swamp scene took Lonnie Landry more than 30 hours to create

Lonnie Landry, 78, has more than 30 hours of work on his fence mural in his back yard. The project is ongoing as he adds bits and pieces to the swamp scene and has a side fence that has yet to be done. Landry, a self-taught artist, started with oils years ago and has used various medium from acrylic and water colors to his newest venture, pastels. His favorite medium is water colors because it is easy to work with and cleans up quickly. He and his wife, Sherrel, reside in Morgan City.