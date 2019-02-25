Stansbury honored at Galatea Queens' Luncheon

The Krewe of Galatea Queens’ Luncheon celebrated the 50th anniversary of the local mystic women’s krewe. In attendance were, seated from left, Mmes. H.V. Fondren II, Johnny Conrad, Peter Abel, Gerard LeBlanc, Drake Stansbury, Charlie Solar, Hector Ruiz, Alden Vining, Wendle Huddleston and A.J. Dohmann. Standing from left are Mmes. Cecil Hernandez, Alfred Arceneaux, Cliff Watson and Maurice Roberie, Jill Haines, and Mmes. David Webster, Richard Lawton, Robert Opperman, M.D. Shannon III, Ed Leonard, Michael Accardo, Kenneth Arceneaux, Bill Poole, Edgar Barousse, Ronald Ratcliff, Tommie Cheramie, Robert McHugh, Gerald Blanchard, Herbert Adams, Keith Langley and Charles Richard.