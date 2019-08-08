St. Mary represented by 49 youth at 4-H University

On June 18, a group of St. Mary Parish 4-H members traveled to the LSU campus in Baton Rouge to attend an educational experience known as 4-H University. The delegation consisted of 49 4-H youth, seven adult volunteers and three extension agents.

The 4-H University program provides opportunities for youth to learn, interact with one another, and explore campus life while discovering about possible educational and career options of their interest.

St. Mary Parish 4-H members who attended 4-H University learned how to take responsibility for their actions, think independently, and focus on personal and team goals.

Months before the event, youth spent countless hours studying and attending trainings to prepare for their competitions. These youth who took the opportunity to compete see their efforts rewarded by winning educational trips or advancing to national competitions representing Louisiana.

For those that do not compete, several classes are offered in a noncompetitive learning event called Clover College. Participants in Clover College received more than seven hours of hands-on learning over the three days spent on campus.

Several St. Mary Parish 4-H’ers interviewed at 4-H University for a spot in one of the different state boards. Early in May, the youth interested in applying for a board submitted an application and based on this application interviews were decided.

St. Mary’s Chloe Morris was elected as a regional representative and will serve on the 4-H executive board. The St. Mary Parish 4-H Program officials stated how proud they are of the youth that will be adding state responsibilities to their workload.

The St. Mary Parish 4-H Program would like to acknowledge St. Mary Parish Government for constant support and the St. Mary Parish School Board for providing transportation for the trip.

Special thanks to Clatter Polidore for going beyond his duties by always making sure that all transportation details are covered and to Raymond Price for his assistance in providing a trailer for the luggage.

LSU AgCenter Extension Agents are Adriana Drusini (4-H), Jimmy Flanagan (ANR) and Ashley Punch (4-H).