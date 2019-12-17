Article Image Alt Text

St. Mary AARP takes trip to Alabama

On Dec. 5 and 6, St. Mary AARP Chapter 4435 members took a trip to Mobile, Alabama. The overnight trip included a luncheon and guided tour of Bragg-Mitchell Mansion and a visit to Robert Moore Christmas Town and Village, both in Mobile, Alabama. Participants also travelled to Bellingrath Gardens and Home in Theodore, Alabama. Bellingrath, a 65-acre public garden and historic home of Walter and Bessie Bellingrath, is located on the Fowl River. The home’s “Magic Christmas in Lights” display features more than 3 million lights with 1,000 set pieces in 13 themed scenes. Trip participants are shown at the Bragg-Mitchell Mansion.

