St. Mary AARP receives flag from VFW Post 4222

St. Mary AARP Chapter 4435 received a new American flag from VFW Post 4222 and flag pole hardware thanks to a donation by member Bryce Merrill. Merrill and Morgan City Councilman Lou Tamporello Jr. were instrumental in securing the flag for the St. Mary Senior Citizens Center, home of St. Mary AARP, in Morgan City. Tiger Island Hardware donated the use of a man-lift to replace old flag pole hardware that was installed by Micah Allen, bottom photo. On hand for the flag presentation were, top photo from left, VFW Post 4222 Quartermaster Raymond Rutledge, St. Mary AARP President Faye Smith, Merrill and Allen.