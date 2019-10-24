Article Image Alt Text

—Submitted photos

Article Image Alt Text

St. Mary AARP receives flag from VFW Post 4222

Thu, 10/24/2019 - 10:28am

St. Mary AARP Chapter 4435 received a new American flag from VFW Post 4222 and flag pole hardware thanks to a donation by member Bryce Merrill. Merrill and Morgan City Councilman Lou Tamporello Jr. were instrumental in securing the flag for the St. Mary Senior Citizens Center, home of St. Mary AARP, in Morgan City. Tiger Island Hardware donated the use of a man-lift to replace old flag pole hardware that was installed by Micah Allen, bottom photo. On hand for the flag presentation were, top photo from left, VFW Post 4222 Quartermaster Raymond Rutledge, St. Mary AARP President Faye Smith, Merrill and Allen.

Include in Front Page Slideshow
Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2019