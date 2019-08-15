St. Mary AARP presents annual scholarships

St. Mary Parish AARP Chapter 4435 presented two recent graduates with scholarships during its monthly meeting on Aug. 5 at the St. Mary Senior Citizens Center, home of St. Mary AARP, in Morgan City.

The annual St. Mary AARP college scholarship awards were announced by St. Mary AARP Scholarship Committee Chairperson Helen Ross and presented by St. Mary Parish AARP President Faye Smith.

Recipients were Dustin J. Hebert, a graduate of Central Catholic High School in Morgan City and Kathryn L. Guillory, a graduate of Berwick High School.

Hebert will attend Louisiana State University to major in biology and pre-med. Guillory will attend Nicholls State University to major in business administration.

Ross also introduced the members of the scholarship committee. They are Lydia Landry, Lea Hebert and Evelina Bertaut.

Prior to the meeting, members and guests were entertained with dance music at 4 p.m. followed by bingo until 6:15 p.m.

The meeting and meal sponsors for August were David Hanagriff, St. Mary Parish president; and St. Mary Parish councilmen Kevin Voisin, District 11 at-large; Patrick Hebert, District 6; Paul Naquin Jr., District 9 at-large; and Sterling Fryou Sr., District 8.

Attendees were served a meal of fried fish, white beans and rice, and salad. The fish was prepared by Roy Garber and the Garber Cooking Team, and the remainder of the meal was prepared by Lonnie and Kathy LaBouve.

Each St. Mary Parish Council member spoke to the membership and pledged continued support of the organization’s many activities for senior citizens.

Birthday and anniversary celebrants for August were recognized at the meeting. The birthday cake was donated by M C Bank.

The next St. Mary AARP monthly meeting and meal will be Sept. 9.