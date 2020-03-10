St. Mary AARP meets

Gabe Beadle with Urgent Care of Morgan City was the sponsor of St. Mary AARP meeting and meal held March 2.

Beadle informed members that Urgent Care of Morgan City also accepts VA insurance. He also spoke about his pride in the community. Urgent Care of Morgan City has been a sponsor of AARP since its inception in 2013.

AARP President Jessie Boudreaux presided over the meeting. Members in attendance were served white beans and rice, sausage link, salad and garlic bread. The meal was prepared by Pat Fryer and Mary Lee Gaudet.

Birthday and anniversary celebrants for March were recognized at the meeting with a cake donated by M C Bank.

AARP is currently offering Smart Driving classes to members. Members should stop by the St. Mary AARP office located at the St. Mary Senior Citizens Center on Chennault Street in Morgan City to sign up for the class. Office hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

The St. Mary AARP membership campaign also continues.

The next St. Mary AARP monthly meeting and meal will be held on April 6 at the center. Doors open at 4 p.m.