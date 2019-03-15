St. Mary AARP kings, queens hold luncheon

St. Mary AARP Chapter 4435 held its annual Mardi Gras Kings and Queens Luncheon on Feb. 26 at the Clarion Inn in Morgan City. Honored guests were 2019 St. Mary AARP King and Queen XXXI Harry “Put” Rebardie and Lillian Rebardie, right photo. Luncheon chairman was Stephanie Dupre.

—Gordon Smith photos