Past queens of St. Mary AARP attended the organization’s Mardi Gras Kings and Queens Luncheon Feb. 26 along with current Queen XXXI Lillian Rebardie, seated. Standing from left are Stephanie Dupre, 2012 (and luncheon chairman); Bonnie Glynn, 2001; Margaret Merrill, 2018; Helen Hulin, 2010; Pat Fryer, 2008; Anna Hebert, 2005; Jeanie Clement, 2003; Gen Boudreaux, 1994; Ann LeBlanc, 1998; Faye Smith, 2017; and Sandra Mensman, 2007.

Past kings of St. Mary AARP attended the organization’s Mardi Gras Kings and Queens Luncheon Feb. 26 along with current King XXXI Harry “Put” Rebardie. From left are Bryce Merrill, 2018; Myron Dupre, 2012; Gordon Smith, 2017; David Bourdier, 1998; Rebardie; Ward Mensman, 2007; T.R. Naquin, 2006; Irving Courtney, 1993; and Drue Clement, 2003.

St. Mary AARP kings, queens hold luncheon

Fri, 03/15/2019 - 9:58am

St. Mary AARP Chapter 4435 held its annual Mardi Gras Kings and Queens Luncheon on Feb. 26 at the Clarion Inn in Morgan City.
Honored guests were 2019 St. Mary AARP King and Queen XXXI Harry “Put” Rebardie and Lillian Rebardie.
Luncheon chairman was Stephanie Dupre.

