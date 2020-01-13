St. Mary AARP January meeting under new leadership

The new St. Mary AARP officers for 2020-21 were at the helm for the Jan. 6 meeting at the St. Mary Senior Citizens Center, home of St. Mary AARP in Morgan City.

Jessie Boudreaux is serving as president, Paul Vella Jr. is vice president and Lea Hebert is treasurer.

Board members are Vickie Armstrong, Alicia Robicheaux, Carolyn Giandelone, Carroll Bertaut and Lou Campos.

A membership campaign is ongoing. Anyone age 50 or older may join for $15. For more membership information or to join, visit the St. Mary AARP office at 4014 Chennault St. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

St. Mary AARP meets the first Monday of each month except on select holidays.