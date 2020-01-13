St. Mary AARP officers and board members for 2020-21 are, from right, Jessie Boudreaux, president; Vickie Armstrong and Alicia Robicheaux, board members; Lea Hebert, treasurer; Carolyn Giandelone and Carroll Bertaut, board members; and Paul Vella, vice president. Also serving as a board member is Lou Campos. St. Mary AARP membership is ongoing. See the story for details.
—Submitted photos
Birthday and anniversary celebrants for January were recognized at the St. Mary AARP monthly meeting on Jan. 6. M C Bank supplied the birthday and anniversary cake.
St. Mary AARP January meeting under new leadership
The new St. Mary AARP officers for 2020-21 were at the helm for the Jan. 6 meeting at the St. Mary Senior Citizens Center, home of St. Mary AARP in Morgan City.
Jessie Boudreaux is serving as president, Paul Vella Jr. is vice president and Lea Hebert is treasurer.
Board members are Vickie Armstrong, Alicia Robicheaux, Carolyn Giandelone, Carroll Bertaut and Lou Campos.
A membership campaign is ongoing. Anyone age 50 or older may join for $15. For more membership information or to join, visit the St. Mary AARP office at 4014 Chennault St. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
St. Mary AARP meets the first Monday of each month except on select holidays.