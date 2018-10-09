St. Mary AARP holds October meeting

St. Mary Parish AARP Chapter 4435 held its monthly meeting Oct. 1 at the St. Mary Senior Citizens Center, home of St. Mary AARP, in Morgan City.

The meeting and meal sponsor for October was St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum. Attendees were served a meal of chicken and sausage gumbo, rice and potato salad. The meal was prepared by St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office employees.

Following the meal, Walter Shepherd, St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office resource officer, made a presentation describing this year’s Red Ribbon Week activities Oct. 19-28. Law enforcement officers, first responders and firefighters will be visiting schools throughout the parish during the week to help promote the campaign. Red Ribbon Week promotes children to commit to a lifestyle of healthy choices, free of drug use.

Anslum addressed the membership discussing his commitment to the community and his qualifications for the office of St. Mary Parish Sheriff in his re-election bid.

Birthday and anniversary celebrants for October were recognized at the meeting. The cake was donated by M C Bank.

Prior to the meeting, members and guests were entertained with dance music from 4-5:30 p.m., followed by bingo until 6:15 p.m.

The next St. Mary AARP monthly meeting and meal will be held on Nov. 5.