St. Mary AARP holds meeting Feb. 5

St. Mary Parish AARP Chapter 4435 held its monthly meeting on Feb. 5 at the St. Mary Senior Citizens Center, home of St. Mary AARP, in Morgan City.

Prior to the meeting, members and guests were entertained with dance music at 4 p.m. followed by bingo until 6:15 p.m.

The meeting and meal sponsors for February were Twin City Funeral Home and Patterson State Bank. Attendees were served a meal of chili and crackers. The meal was prepared by the cooking team of Mac McNemar and Lonnie LaBouve.

Ryan Yager, Twin City Funeral Home manager, spoke to AARP's membership about the services provided and introduced the members of his staff.

Also addressing the membership was Isabella Lodrigue of the Berwick High School Interact Club. She invited members to the Feb. 27 “Sit & Get Fit” intergenerational presentation at the Berwick Civic Complex that will feature “fun music and exercise tips for senior citizens,” she said. Accompanying Lodrigue was fellow club members Leah Domangue and Luke Orlando.

The intergenerational gathering is hosted by the Interact Club, St. Mary Council on Aging and the Town of Berwick.

Birthday and anniversary celebrants were recognized at the meeting. The cake was donated by M C Bank.