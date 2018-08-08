St. Mary 4-Hers attend summer camp near Pollock

St. Mary Parish fourth- through sixth-grade 4-H members boarded school buses June 25 en route “To Treasure Their Memories,” at 4-H Summer Camp. The campers were chaperoned by 12 camp counselors, two adult 4-H volunteers and the two St. Mary Parish 4-H agents.

4-H summer camp is held at LSU AgCenter’s Grant Walker 4-H Educational Center, an 80-acre campsite located near Pollock. The main mission of 4-H camp is to help build Louisiana’s youth citizenship, leadership and life skills. This camp is administered by the LSU AgCenter 4-H Youth Development Program.

Campers participate every morning in one of seven tracks: Food and Fitness, Get Ready, Get SET — Science, Engineering and Technology; Hunters Safety Certification; Explore Louisiana: Wetlands, Wildlife and You; The Artist Within; Water Safety — That’s What’s SUP; and Outdoors Adventures.

In the afternoon, campers have recreational time and rotate through a variety of activities such as sports, archery, swimming, tubing, line dancing and indoor games.

4-H officials offered special thanks to the St. Mary Parish School Board Transportation Department for providing buses, Clatter Polidore for taking care of transportation organization, and St. Mary Parish Government.

St. Mary 4-H campers were:

—Bayou Vista Elementary: Alyse Harrison, Jude Hebert, Marlee LaCoste, MaKayla Miller, Reese Leonard, MacKenzie Stockton and Bailey Womack.

—Berwick Elementary: Hadley Brunet, Bradon Eues, Porter Hanagriff, Aerian Louviere, Mallory Macaluso, Brynn Robicheaux, Dylan Roy and Summerlyn Schwartz.

—Berwick Junior High: Alexis Brunet, Blaze Harrison and Daniel Vasquez.

—Centerville High: Brody Clements, Alexis Estay, Madison LeBlanc, McKenzie Naquin, Quentin Schrock and Nya Timoteo.

—Chitimacha Tribal School: Halee’ Cranche, Brittyn Martin and Chloe Martin.

—Glencoe Charter: Nathan Day, Evan Dupre, Aubrey Lawrence, Allison Pontiff, Marlee Price, Olivia Sword, Allie Tyler and Loren Wells.

—Hanson Memorial: Mason Bourque, Emma Clements, Daniel Ibert, Reid Lovell and John Uze.

—Holy Cross Elementary: Ashley Denning.

—J.B. Maitland Elementary: Paityn Aucoin, Serenity Draper, Gavyn Gorsha and Shayne LaCoste.

—J.S. Aucoin Elementary: Aaron Boudreaux, Kariona Joseph and Kariyah Joseph.

—M.E. Norman Elementary: Vincent Acosta, Jolie Dupuy, Olivia Gilmore, RaeLyne Gros, Gavyn Smart and Josiah Voisin.

—Morgan City Junior High: Tyler Russo.

—Patterson Junior High: Layne Battaglio, Madison Kyle and McKenzie Verdun.

—St. John Elementary: John Clay Cancienne, Brynne Colley, Onnie Doucet, Ethan Clements, Isabelle Freeman, Trey Frost, Mattie Judice, Sophie Morris, Tal Kellebrew, Madix Landry, Ethan Toups and Lukah Verdun.

St. Mary Community Club: Evangeline St. Germain.

—Wyandotte Elementary: Karina Bibian, Silas Hastings, Sophia Hastings, Caroline Izaguirre, Luke Nini, Chassity Pillaro, Miranda Rebolledo, Kallie Rabalais, Jaelii Robinson and Cayden Thomassie.

Adult volunteers were Scott Battaglio and Stephanie Battaglio.

Camp counselors were Marlena Darden, Bryce Miguez and David Nugent (Centerville High); Joseph Duhon (Franklin High); Emily Junca, Maegan LeBlanc, Chloe Morris, Jacob Rogers and Olivia Willimas (Hanson Memorial); Ebani Landry (homeschool); Gage Battaglio (Patterson Junior High); and Shelby Thibodeaux (West St. Mary).