St. Mary 4-Hers attend Junior Leadership Conference

On March 9, several St. Mary Parish 4-H Junior Leaders were among the 350 youth that attended the Junior Leadership Conference at 4-H Camp Grant Walker Educational Center. Theme was, “Have no Fear JLC is Here,” and challenged delegates to become superheroes at the different tracks they participated. Participants were able to select one track from: Ready, SET, Action!; Performing Arts: Unmask Your Super Talent; Super Healthy Living; Unseen Powers of Agriculture; Outdoor Skills and Leadership — With Great Power Comes Great Responsibility. Teambuilding, how to be better community leader and how to motivate others to be part of the program were taught. The St. Mary Parish delegation included Kane Boudreaux, Jacob Rogers, Chloe Morris and Landon Meyerholtz, Hanson Memorial High School in Franklin; David Nugent, Centerville High School; Jalon Olivier, Franklin High School; Alexis Couvillion, Berwick Junior High School; and Kennedi Chauvin, Madelyn Compton, Shaelyn Compton, Alexa Picard and Emma Picard, Glencoe Charter School.