St. Mary 4-H members attend 4-H University, Clover College

St. Mary Parish 4-H members traveled to Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge on June 19 to attend an educational experience known as 4-H University. The delegation comprised 40 4-H youth, six adult volunteers and three extension agents.

4-H University provides opportunities for youth to learn, interact with one another and explore campus life while discovering possible educational and career options. The St. Mary Parish 4-H members who attended 4-H University learned how to take responsibility for their actions, think independently, and focus on personal and team goals.

Months before the event, youth spent countless hours studying and attending trainings to prepare for their competitions. Youth have the opportunity to win educational trips or advancing to national competitions representing Louisiana.

Those who choose not to compete have several classes available in a noncompetitive learning event called Clover College. Participants in Clover College received more than seven hours of hands-on learning over three days on campus.

Several St. Mary Parish 4-H’ers interviewed at 4-H University for a spot in one of the different state boards. St. Mary students selected are: David Nugent, president of the State Science, Engineer and Technology board; Rosemarie Colley, Shooting Sports Ambassador for a second year; and on the Food and Fitness board are Chloe Morris, co-chairman; Jacob Rogers, marketing chairman; and Olivia Williams, social media team.

The St. Mary Parish 4-H Program expressed thanks to St. Mary Parish Government for its support and the St. Mary Parish School Board for providing transportation and to Clatter Polidore for taking care of transportation details.

4-H members who placed in state competition are: Joseph Duhon, Compact Tractor, fifth place; Chloe Dupre, Dog Science Contest, blue ribbon; Rosemarie Colley, Outdoor Skills Triathlon Individual, blue ribbon; Rosemarie Colley, Jaymin LeBlanc and Maegan LeBlanc, Outdoor Skills Triathlon Team, fifth; and Jacob Rogers, The Louisiana Chef, state winner, educational trip to San Antonio.

4-H members who participated in state competitions include Chloe Morris, ATV; Gage Battaglio and Kaiden Rogers, Computer Simulation; Kayla Businelle, Dog Science Contest; Victoria LeBlanc and Jalon Olivier, Child Development; Marlena Darden, Forestry; David Nugent, Meat Identification; Chloe Simpson, Photography; and Bryce Miguez, Outdoor Skills Triathlon.

4-H members who attended Clover College are Alyssa Burke, Kennedi Chauvin, Tahj Colar, Madelyn Compton, Shaelyn Compton, Alexis Couvillion, Krista Duckworth, Amber Estay, Saige Gary, Kennedy Hill, Austin Irving, Alexander Kyle, Taylor Mitchell, Landon Meyerholtz, Alexa Picard, Emma Picard, Morgan Pontiff, Brianna Provost, Alexis Romero, Belle Sanchez, Jake Shelton, Isabella Verret, Derrick White and Olivia Williams.

Adult volunteers were Keri Hill, Chris Ibert, Stacy LaFont, Kathy Landry, Tim LeBlanc and Brooke Trimble and extension agents were Adriana Drusini and Ashley Punch, 4-H; and Jimmy Flanagan, ANR.