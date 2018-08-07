S&P Festival Children’s Day royalty drawing is Aug. 12

Area children are invited to participate in the Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Festival’s Children’s Day King and Queen Event being held at the Spray Park in Bayou Vista on Aug. 12. The event will be held from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

All children are welcome to attend the free party, however; only children ages 8 to 12 will be eligible to enter the drawing that selects the 2018 Children’s Day King and Queen.

Children’s Day 2017 King Gabriel Nelson and Queen Emma Rose Schaff will select the 2018 royalty in a random drawing during the event. Entry forms may be filled out at the Spray Park on the day of the event. There is no entry fee.

The new royalty will be presented at the adult royal coronation on Aug. 25 at the Morgan City Municipal Auditorium.

The 2018 Children’s Day King and Queen will reign over the Children’s Day Activities that begin at 9 a.m. Sept. 1 in Lawrence Park in Morgan City. Children are encouraged by festival officials to participate in a host of free field games, races and more.

The Children’s Day Mini Street Parade will start at 11 a.m. at First Street and Lawrence Park.

All children who participate and are present at the drawing on Aug. 12 will be eligible to ride on a float in the Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Festival Parade at 3 p.m. Sept. 2 in downtown Morgan City.

Children’s Day is part of the Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Festival set Aug. 30-Sept. 3 in downtown Morgan City. Children are also invited to attend the opening ceremonies of the festival at 5 p.m. Aug. 30 in front of Mitchell Brothers Carnival on Second Street in Morgan City.

The Children’s Day King and Queen Event is sponsored by Baker Ari-Forest Properties in honor of Dot and Melvin Blanchard.

For more information, contact the festival office at 985-385-0703.